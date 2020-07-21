ROSE EBERHARDT
As a mother and teacher, schools need to remain online until the virus is understood, testing is readily available, treatment is feasible, OR all schools can provide free PPE daily to faculty and students to comply with Virginia mandated workplace safety.
As a teacher for two decades, I am familiar with the spread of illness after the first two weeks of school, the “sudden” mono after prom or homecoming and the “rebellious” kid who takes off their mask when the teacher isn’t looking. Social distancing in schools is unenforceable: watch any group of kids as they interact. But if schools must open in-person, consider these recommendations from someone with almost 20 years’ experience:
First, delay opening by one month. Based on the WPS plan, students are attending 60% of the year anyway (3 days a week). Waiting one month to create a solution that allows us to understand the numbers and do more planning is worth the delay.
Second, survey the number of families who can keep their kids home. Let them stay home all year and take classes online. The schools can reduce contact, virus spread, and deaths this way. Then work with the remainder of the population who need in-school support.
Third, whoever attends must stay in one classroom all day to limit contact (yes lunch in that room). Stagger bathroom breaks. Limit the spread of the virus by limiting interaction as our top scientists are suggesting.
Fourth, support teachers and departments in their planning (another reason to delay). For example, let them look at World History I as one big roster and share the workload of class lessons and testing. Divide the roster by alphabet or have a teacher teach one prep this year. This makes the teacher’s life easier and allows more time for direct communication; which is the real issue with online classes.
Fifth, be ready for the schools to shut down at some point. This makes it smoother and less disruptive.
Sixth, make hard decisions about electives and graduation requirements for these kids. Waiving SOL tests should be considered. Make these decisions now and work with Richmond — they are sympathetic right now.
Seventh and final, all special education students who need school to continue their treatments and development should be supported. That likely means they have to attend school. Aides should be treated (and paid) as teachers, spread these classes out, and help the autistic kids thrive again as well as any other 504/IEP needs.
Whatever decision is made, the impact will last through 2033, when these kids graduate high school. I would love to be sending my two kids to school because they love and miss their teachers. They want normal. I want normal. We cannot have normal if we prolong the pandemic by ignoring scientists and turning education into a political grudge match.
(1) comment
Thoughtful discussion, a plan, consideration of various angles, acknowledgment that there is cost involved, and asking for support. This should not be difficult. Thank you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.