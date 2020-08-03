STEPHEN PLEDGIE
Clarke County Public School system is requiring parents to make school registration decisions by 4 Aug. WITH NO ANSWERS TO KEY SAFETY QUESTIONS on its UNREVISED plan to re-open:
Question 1: If a student selects the Hybrid (in-person) Model and then decides, for health reasons, that the Virtual Learning model is a better fit, will they be permitted to promptly change to Virtual Learning?
Question 2: As our front-line educators, teachers are optimally positioned to provide invaluable insights into the “health sense” of the draft plan released 13 July 2020. What has their specific feedback been?
Question 3: Pages 21 -25 of Attachment B to the 13 July 2020 School Board Meeting Notes contained a letter of concern signed by twenty-six (26) Clarke County teachers. What is CCPS’ official response?
Question 4: Dr. Greene has assured you that COVID-19 positive cases will occur in CCPS schools. When a positive case is reported, will the afflicted CCPS school be closed until contact tracing is complete?
Question 5: CCPS cannot legally require a student sent home with COVID-19 symptoms to obtain a COVID-19 test. As such, the student’s positivity may never be known. Will CCPS promptly (same day) inform students and parents if and when this occurs? Is CCPS prepared and willing to prospectively contact trace presumptive COVID-19 cases using CCPS resources?
Question 6: On page 6 of the draft “Resolve, Reimagine, Return” plan, it is written that “CCPS will minimize opportunities for sustained exposure (15 minutes or more).” Is CCPS implying that spacing at less than 6 feet for less than 15 minutes is acceptable?
Question 7: As I articulated in my 20 July 2020 recommendations to CCPS and during the 22 July 2020 board meeting, multiple temperature checks are required to “beat the cheat” enabled by fever reducers. How does CCPS plan on addressing the inherent vulnerability of morning-only temperature checks?
Question 8: The draft “Resolve, Reimagine, Return” plan assumes parents will actually measure kids temperatures prior to boarding a bus or heading to school. Has this been vetted as a reasonable evidence-based assumption in a region where many adults refuse to wear masks and socially distance?
Question 9: Is parent / family adherence to guidelines set forth in a finalized “Resolve, Reimagine, Return” plan merely voluntary or will CCPS make full compliance mandatory, i.e., a requirement?
Question 10: Can CCPS verify that it has a sufficient budget to fully and safely execute the Hybrid Model without adversely impacting resource availability required to fully execute the Virtual Learning model?
In closing, I encourage the CCPS School Board and administration to consider the importance of recognizing that making an environment “safer” provides no assurance it is actually “safe.”
I recently provided a D-Day analogy at the CCPS School Board meeting: Why send our teachers and scholars crashing ashore a hostile COVID Beach in haste, ill-equipped, underfunded, ill informed, and in the first wave of a tragic election year assault on common sense?
Let’s do your job and answer some questions!!
Stephen Pledgie is a Berryville resident.
If it's okay to not restrict riot.. er, protests, and Obama can wax divisive to an interestingly "over 10" funeral crowd (more Leftist rule hypocrisy), then I'd think you would give the pearl clutching about students and teachers a break. Guess not...
Whaddabout...whaddabout...whaddabout
The hysteria in this letter is laughable.
Sports teams have access to frequent testing, contact tracing and live in a "bubble". We value sport figures over teachers, school staff, and students?
