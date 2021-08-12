JULIE NAPEAR
Last night, the Frederick County School Board meeting concluded with cheers after four of our seven FCPS board members voted to disregard both medical advice and the law of Virginia by voting against a universal masking policy in its schools.
I have research from peer-reviewed sources on the efficacy of masking and transmissibility of delta, but I will save those for a public Facebook post because I only have 500 words. Instead, the day-to-day realities of the decision: at last night’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. David Sovine presented the new safety plan for schools opening on Aug. 23. He told all those present both in-person and on the live stream: If there is not universal masking, and there is a positive case within that classroom, all those students will be forced to isolate. That means, according to the policy adopted last night by the FCPS Board, that parents will be forced to stay home or seek childcare for their children at a moment’s notice. On the other hand, if there is a positive case in a classroom that does have a universal masking policy, no isolation is required for asymptomatic students. Frederick County parents, are you prepared for another year of constant time off work? Area employers — are you ready for the preventable hours of lost productivity, according to FCPS’ own policy? Frederick County citizens, are you prepared to pay for the lawsuits — which are already in the works as of the morning of Aug. 11 — because Frederick County is now breaking the law of Virginia set forth earlier this year in Executive Order 79? Frederick County schools are consistently underfunded, resulting in a multitude of problems, including our teacher retention rate, extra long bus routes for students, and four over-capacity schools, including all three of our high schools. Now we’re going to waste money on fighting a legal battle that could cost millions of dollars?
One last point here: many of the board members spoke of the number of emails they received for or against universal masking. They also referenced the number of people who spoke in-person at the meeting, and used it to determine which way they would vote. You know, the meeting with over a hundred unmasked people crammed into a small room with no open windows? Is it any wonder that those who align with the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association in favor of universal masking in schools didn’t show up in person? An outside lobbying group sent an email urging anyone, not just parents of FCPS schoolchildren, to show up and stand against masks. Should they be the one making the decision for your kids?
I urge all citizens to message our school board members and ask them to change their vote in favor of universal masking. I will include a link to their email addresses in my public Facebook post.
Julie Napear is a resident of Frederick County.
(7) comments
Whose arguing with you about cloth masks 😷 ? Wear surgical ones. They work.
Cloth masks do not work. If they did, then the U.S. and especially China and Japan would not have had virus spread. Insanity is doing the same thing (mask wearing) over and over and expecting different results (prevention of spread).
Thank you for your excellent letter. This morning, I was dismayed that the school board voted 4-3 in favor of a flexible masking policy. I was hoping that common sense would prevail. I do think the vote was influenced by the number of unmasked people at the meeting. It sounded like mob rule where they threatened to clear the room if things didn’t settle down. Of course, folks who don’t want to get Covid would not attend an indoor meeting with unmasked folks screaming. If any of these kids get seriously sick or heaven forbid die, this school board should be held accountable. It will also be on the heads of the mask slackers who cheered so loudly for their freedom. The insurance policy for the board should not protect them from breaking state law. Also, I do not want my tax dollars defending these individuals. I’m quite concerned for the kids, teachers, administrators and staff. Many of us have taken the steps like vaccines and masks to put this virus in the rear view mirror. Because of mask and vaccine slackers, we find ourselves in this predicament. At this point I feel helpless. Folks may laugh at me but I’ll pray for the kids and staff. I’m especially concerned about the youngsters under 12 that can’t be vaccinated. This morning, disheartened is the operational word.
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Thank you, Julie. I’m going out on a limb here and assume you’re vaccinated and if your kids are 12 and older so are they. You set a positive example for your kids. Have them wear masks.
As for the county board, we know who they follow and it’s not science. Like Abbott and DeSantos, they don’t mind climbing over the sick, dying, and the dead for political gain. Covid among kids is up 87% nationwide and they’re in the hospital.
Julie, you will do what is right for your family.
Stop it! Stop it! Stop it! You're scaring me! Bad Socialist drone
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.