Parents don't run the schools, nor should they. I have invested money, time, energy, effort, training, and work to a licensed teacher. That is apparently worth nothing. Every parent has more right to say what education needs to be than teachers and trained professionals. People who are not in the classroom are making the decisions as to what’s best for everyone in the classroom. It’s much easier to risk my safety in an environment they don’t have to be in. Teachers have to work in those classrooms, students have to be in those classrooms, the parents don’t. So, for them to be the ones to dictate what’s best is dangerously ignorant.
Parents can have control over their home. That’s where they get to rule. They don’t get to be the boss of teachers and staff who actually know what they’re doing. Parents don’t tell doctors how to operate because they know what's best for their kid. They aren’t trained in medicine, the experts are.
They want to talk about their child’s education suffering, but they can’t give any reason as to why. There is no possible danger in wearing a mask. It doesn’t affect their education in the least. What does? Missing school because you’re sick or having to miss school because it’s too dangerous. School should not be a dangerous place. It’s not only dangerous for the students, but for all the teachers and staff in the school.
People go into a lifetime of debt from the student loans they took out just to train to be a teacher. They study for years and are tested to make sure they are good enough to teach. Before covid, teaching was a very dangerous job. Now it’s even worse. They get little to no respect and are often paid less than a living wage.
The reward for dedicating your life to this career? People saying your health, safety, and life don’t matter. A parent’s political statement is more valued than a teacher’s life. We already have a teacher shortage; this most certainly won’t make people want to be in the profession.
These anti-mask parents can send their kids to school without fear of harm. Parents of the kids who do follow the common-sense rules can’t fully protect themselves or their children from these other kids and their parents. They don’t have a choice. That’s the difference. One is wearing a mask, the other is risking lives. Those two things are not equal. Comparing this public safety issue and something that is a matter of choice with no risk of harm to racial segregation is simply unconscionable.
Governor Glenn Youngkin pretends he’s all about “parents’ rights” and “freedom,” but really he’s only representing a small minority of like-minded conspiracy theorists. He only represents anti-maskers and he puts his politics before the life and safety of every Virginian. He’s using children as pawns to flex his power.
Daniel Stryker is a resident of Frederick County.
COVID-19 survival rates for children:
99.99% in states with school mask mandates.
99.99% in states without school mask mandates.
Source?
