"Science does know an awful lot," both about covid and climate change, as The Star headlined Friday. Therefore, to say, "it'll start getting cooler," is hubris. To say, "during the month of April, the heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus," is naive and arrogant. Though the arrogant delight in their arrogance, their naïveté puts us all at risk.
Far from getting cooler, we have warmed 1.8F already from man-made climate change, just as scientists warned us we would more than 3 decades ago. Far from Covid miraculously disappearing by April, our hubris in ignoring science, resulted in the US leading the world in Covid deaths. Covid has not gone away.
There's no magic bullet for Covid, such as hydroxychloroquine. Unfortunately, despite being pushed by politicians, hydroxychlorquine can cause "serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues," without benefit against Covid. By ignoring science, America is first in infections, and in the top 10 in deaths/infection. Therefore, we're adapting to Covid.
There's no magic bullet for climate change. Therefore, we're adapting to climate change, as James Sherry emphasizes. Unlike President Trump, who calls climate change a, "hoax," Sherry states, that, "climate change, is probably inevitable."
Already with our 1.8 degree of warming, we're adapting to mega fires around the world. According the The Wall Street Journal(WSJ), "The vast majority of scientific experts also say warmer weather … caused by climate change has greatly worsened the fire threat."
We're adapting to hurricanes that rapidly intensify. Many hurricanes, like Sally and Harvey, move like a turtle through peanut butter, causing epic rainfall.
We're adapting to a foot of sea level rise already. Charleston, South Carolina is experiencing increased sunny day flooding. They are suing fossil fuel companies for these climate change consequences. "The largest naval base on the planet, located in Norfolk, Virginia, may become unusable due to flooding caused by a rising sea level," according to NBC.
Our warming is from carbon pollution emitted years ago. If we don't also curb carbon emissions, we will continue to warm. Scientists tell us that by the time someone born today is President Trump's age, 10F degrees of warming is likely on our present trajectory. If we do not reduce carbon emissions, we will need to adapt to ever hotter temperatures, ever higher seas, ever stronger storms and ever longer fire seasons. As the temperature continues to rise, we would continue to adapt to these increasing changes. We must do more than adaptation.
The Commodities Futures Trading Commission just commented that as,"Climate change poses a major risk to the stability of the U.S. financial system (an)…economywide price on carbon would be the most efficient way to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions."(WSJ)
The bipartisan energy innovation and carbon dividend act is a revenue neutral carbon price that could do just that. 1.8F warming is already scary; slowing future temperature rise by reducing carbon pollution will ease adaptation. To ignore the wisdom that science cries aloud is hubris.
Nick Snow is a resident of Boyce.
