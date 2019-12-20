"No"
When we turn on the T.V., look at our phones, or read the newspaper, we see the same stories of corruption, scandal, and hypocrisy performed by those who should be the most impervious against such vices. This is especially true for those of us who are gun-owners, who gave our votes to those who promised to defend our Second Amendment rights, only to have them forget their promises after the ballots were counted.
And that is why it is such a joy to see the Board of Supervisors has declared Frederick County a Second Amendment sanctuary. In a world where most do the wrong thing, they did the right thing. When so many people in so many states have stood by while their rights were stripped away, they said, "No."
Not only did they make it clear they would not take part in trammeling our constitutional right to defend ourselves, they did so knowing it could cost them. Northam has made it clear he has no qualms about punishing those who don't support his campaign to disarm the free people of Virginia. We've also heard the threats from Northam's supporters, such as Donald McEachin's claim that "the governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law" and his suggestion that Northam cut funding to law enforcement officers who don't toe the line of unconstitutional gun control.
The members of the Board of Supervisors of Frederick County remained steadfast nonetheless, as have 80 out of 95 local governments across the state of Virginia. The residents of Virginia are carrying the torch the Founding Fathers ignited when they dared to create a democratic nation where the power resided in the people, not the oppressors. They knew this torch would be extinguished unless it was protected-by force if necessary.
"What country can preserve its liberties," wrote Thomas Jefferson, "if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms."
Jefferson wrote these words to James Madison on December 20, 1787, and 232 years later, that spirit has not dimmed in the souls of Virginians.
It's unclear how far Northam is willing to go to enforce his gun control agenda, but now that the City of Winchester is debating whether or not to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary, we hope its residents will not shrink from this challenge to our essential liberties. This is a time for uncompromising adherence to principles, not supine appeals to public safety. No matter which way the political winds blow, do not lose your footing.
So, this December, ask yourself: Will you capitulate, compromise, and concede your constitutional right to bear arms? Or, will you do as our Founding Fathers did, and remain resolute in the belief that "they that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety," as Ben Franklin wisely wrote.
Are you willing to make that bargain? We are not.
Withrow and Armistead Legge
are residents of Frederick County.
