Extreme positions beget extreme positions.
At least that’s how it appears. Roe v. Wade opened a door that seemed closed forever. Remember the blockbuster film “The Cardinal?” Most of you won’t because it was released in 1963, starring Tom Tryon and Romy Schneider. Tryon played the title role and near the end of the film made a decision that disturbed and enraged many in the audience of the Broadway theater to which I had taken a date to see the film. The Cardinal forbade an abortion that would have saved the life of his unwed sister in favor of the chance the baby might be born alive. His sister died.
Thus began a debate I became aware of at the ripe old age of 20, a debate that culminated in the Roe decision just 10 years later. After some states eventually allowed elective abortions up to the birth of a child, came Roe’s overturn. Now many states have adopted laws all but banning abortion (the Cardinal would have been pleased), while others continue to permit abortion at any point in a pregnancy and for any reason.
Extreme positions begat extreme positions, except that now both extremes in the question of abortion exist side by side.
A banner year for those who oppose the freedom guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment came in 1963. John F. Kennedy was assassinated, allegedly by Lee Harvey Oswald using a rifle bought through the mail. As calls for increased restrictions on the purchase of firearms escalated so too did the NRA’s insistence that any gun control measures would lead inexorably to the repeal of the 2nd Amendment. Extreme positions, born of genuine concerns, now characterize both sides of the argument.
In the case of abortion, the act itself is the focus of almost all of the attention on one side of the argument, while the other side emphasizes the circumstances and reasons that abortion is sometimes a solution. With guns, one side focuses on the instrument. The other side insists that guns aren’t the problem, it’s the behavior (circumstances and reasons) behind so-called gun violence. In both cases, the opposition insists that circumstances and reasons should be the determinants of what action should be taken. It’s interesting that those who support abortion and those opposed to gun control would end up arguing in favor of reason.
Could it be that reason might become the common ground in both otherwise extreme positions? If we could come to recognize the logic and power that reason brings to most arguments it’s possible, just possible, that we might be able to address our differences in ways that lead to real solutions.
But before we can arrive at that point, we would have to admit that our positions aren’t held by everyone, and most importantly that others’ positions might have some merit and are thus worth at least listening to. My experience has been that if we make that effort, it often works.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.