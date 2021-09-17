MARK GUNDERMAN
Sandra Bosley, executive director, Preservation of Historic Winchester (PHW), is seeking help in researching a chain of title on 415-419 South Loudoun St. that could prove John Mann or his family once owned the South Loudoun Street parcel. It could be the location of the first log cabin African American Methodist Episcopal Church in Winchester and perhaps the oldest in the Shenandoah Valley.
William Greenway Russell published his recollections, “What I know about Winchester,” in the Winchester News in 1876. The 1953 publication of the “Russell Notes” in book form by Garland Quarles and Lewis Barton included pertinent foot notes. Russell cites that on South Loudoun Street stood the shell of a log building some 25 square feet, used by the African-American people of town as a meeting house and presided over by old John Mann (p.50).
The earliest mention of a Methodist house of worship for Africans Americans is noted by Thomas Cartmell in his book, “Shenandoah Valley Pioneers and Their Descendants.” He refers to 75 years of African-American church involvement within the Winchester area. This would date the predecessors of John Mann Methodist Episcopal Church to 1833 as a “separate organization” from the Market Street congregation (p.521). Could this be the 25-squared-foot structure Russell identified and claimed was pastored by John Mann? Mann most likely was of mixed race and allowed to preach to a Black congregation unsupervised.
Very little is known about this man who was so supportive of the Methodist congregation. Winchester resident Barbara Cooper’s research reveals that Mann could be listed in the 1810 census records, which reflect a John Mann — a free Black person living in Winchester or Frederick County. The 1820 census reveals Mann and wife or sister, aged 45+, living here also. Mann is also listed in the 1830 census as being a free Black man 55 or older. Mann is not listed in the death register, nor does he even appear in the records of the Market Street Church (the parent church for the John Mann congregation prior to Emancipation).
Cooper identified many Mann family members buried in Orrick Cemetery, but not John Mann. Mann probably pastored the log cabin church on South Loudoun Street from 1833 until the late 1840s. He may have lived from 1775 until almost 1850. Perhaps Mann was exhumed from an undocumented cemetery and buried by his former South Loudoun Street church congregation in the sub-basement area at the front of the present church as cited in Mary Katherine Kern’s book, “The Market Street UMC: Methodism in Winchester, Virginia, 1772 to 1953,” (p.40).
PHW searches of newspapers, court records and deed trails have found information regarding John Mann’s business and real estate holdings, however many of these records have not been added to the online chancery files.
We are seeking volunteers/college students to further explore these chancery files and deed trails looking for items of interest. Familiarity in public history or genealogy, patience and experience reading older (cursive) handwriting is helpful. Evidence is beginning to reflect a need to rewrite John Mann’s place in Winchester history. If interested in doing research, please contact Mark Gunderman at gunderman2001@aol.com.
Mark Gunderman is a resident of Stephens City.
(1) comment
If this was about a Civil War battlefield, there would be hundreds of people, several organizations, and thousands of dollars available for this research. But, since it is only about the people over whom the Civil War was fought, …….
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.