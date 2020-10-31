LES VEACH
Like many of you, I have been a resident of Winchester for many years, 25 to be exact! During that time, I have been able to raise my family here, start and grow my own small business, and continue to give back to this wonderful community. Since 2009, I have also had the opportunity to be the citizen representative for Ward One. As your representative, I have been able to create good programs that support our entire community. I am proud to be running again to continue to be your representative voice and to continue to bring programs that will benefit everyone in Winchester.
From participating in my church’s Sunday school classes to being a judge at John Handley High School’s annual Widget Cup, I strive to make sure our youth have an understanding of the many opportunities out there for them. This is the reason I was chosen for the role of the City Council liaison to the Winchester School Board by fellow councilors. While there, we were able to create the Innovation Center for high school students. This Innovation Center will allow our students to find marketable job skills for their futures. The betterment of our youth has been a top priority for me since 2009, and I will continue to support our youth well beyond 2020.
Like many in this area, as a small business owner, I operate an insurance agency right here in Winchester. I know how difficult it can be to find support when trying to reach your goals. That is why I continue to support the many businesses and nonprofits that enter our city. I have been able to work with the SPCA, NW Works, Toys for Tots, Boy Scouts, youth sports teams, the Lions Club, Concern Hot Line, and the Apple Blossom Festival. Although a wide net, I find myself excited to help, aid, and assist the many organizations that belie our community. Furthermore, while being Vice-Mayor, I attended many ribbon-cutting events for local businesses. Our local businesses are pivotal to our economy. Since becoming your representative, I have supported both local businesses and nonprofits. I plan to continue to give my ample support to these organizations as they have allowed Winchester to grow and develop into the blossom it is today.
Since 2009, I have supported every person, nonprofit, and business. I will continue to do so once elected in 2020, as I believe that Winchester is much more than a place on a map. It is a place where people can raise their families, achieve their dreams, be happy, and live safely.
I urge you to check out my website, citizensforlesveach.com, to learn more about my accomplishments and goals for our future. I hope that you continue to vote early in-person until Oct. 31 or in-person on Nov. 3 and would like your vote for my continuing to support you.
Les Veach is the Republican candidate for Ward I on Winchester City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.