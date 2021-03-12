As the pressure for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down continues, the lopsided focus on sexual harassment continues to underscore the wrongdoing. Am I the only Cuomo critic to acknowledge a far greater tragedy of leadership that should be scrutinized to decide his final fate as New York’s Governor?
Have the hordes of critics forgotten about Andrew Coumo’s directive of March 25, 2020, requiring nursing homes in New York to accept seniors that had been hospitalized with COVID-19 to return to nursing homes? Cuomo’s intent was to make more beds available for patients at New York hospitals supposedly swamped in the early days of the pandemic, partially because of COVID seniors.
Is it worth remembering that senior COVID-19 patients who were transferred from hospitals to nursing homes accelerated the spread of COVID infection within those facilities? Suffice it to say that Cuomo’s regrettable decision contributed to the deaths of 15,000 seniors due to the lack of needed lifesaving equipment and required medical expertise at the nursing homes to deal with the coronavirus strain.
Some would have you believe that he had no choice but to make room in New York hospitals for more patients due to the pandemic emergency, but Governor Cuomo had other options available. He could have taken advantage of 1,000 beds available on the U.S. Navy’s gigantic floating hospital ship, the USNS Comfort. It was sent there specifically to relieve the overcrowded hospital emergency but for some reason less than 200 patients were treated there.
He could have taken advantage of an available 1,000 hospital beds at the Javits Center field hospital in Manhattan specifically built with the help of FEMA and the National Guard to help with hospital overcrowding, but less than 1,000 patients were treated there as the pandemic continued.
Andrew Cuomo’s leadership virtually ignored those potential lifesaving possibilities available to him for reasons that have yet to be made clear. For the sake of some reasonable explanation to avoid putting needed resources to good use, recall that then President Donald Trump was behind the effort to provide those extra beds and that Governor Cuomo’s overinflated ego creates barriers to sound decisions. Draw your own conclusions.
It should be a heartbreaker for all caring Americans to know that a Governor would fail to use every possible avenue to save American lives regardless of circumstances or personalities. Through the hardship and death that gripped New York, I can only imagine what friends and family members of the victims were feeling.
The very mindset of our political leaders and news media crowd to showcase unproven sexual harassment charges while downplaying the loss of 15,000 American lives says a lot about our country. Cultural standards of right and wrong in America demand better. I hope we come to our senses and adjudicate Cuomo for alleged wrongful death decisions first and deal with sexual harassment later.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
