GEORGE THOMAS
There’s been much talk again about new gun-control laws. The current thrust is unchanged from proposals in recent years, namely universal background checks and sales bans on assault type weapons and high-capacity magazines. No other solutions are offered, because no one has enough information to know exactly what to do. Does anyone believe banning the sales of assault weapons or high capacity magazines will end deranged people from still obtaining them, albeit a little more challenging.
There are by some estimates as many as 10 million assault weapons in the United States today. So unless you plan to also take all the assault weapons away from their owners, the truth is none of the proposed actions are going to definitively end mass killing sprees, since they are not the root problem.
What some people are doing now by emphatically demanding these new laws and support of just certain candidates to enact them is mainly just to make them feel like they’ve done something; but, in actually they won’t do much at all in my opinion. The solution is not that simple.
So why does the NRA and many gun enthusiasts strongly oppose these seemingly reasonable new laws? It’s simple, they know once these laws are enacted and the problem hasn’t been solved, demands for more gun-control laws will quickly follow after another mass shooting.
It is clearly perceived by many that the end goal of the anti-gun crowd is total elimination of all guns and they will support whatever new laws move toward that goal.
Elimination of the Second Amendment is high on their list too. So there are no assurances possible by hypocritical politicians to persuade the NRA or gun enthusiasts to support any new gun-control laws, for the risks are immeasurable in their view to change anything.
The real underlying issue with mass killings seems to be mainly related to mental health. To me, the most appropriate action at this point is for government leaders to seek bipartisan expert advice on why individuals engage in mass killings.
In my opinion society has changed dramatically in the last 30 years. People are not getting factual or unbiased information from almost any source and are much more socially isolated than in the past. Exposure to lots of violent video games, television, and movies where graphically intense killings are common has to be a factor in desensitizing people. Also, there’s the significant influence of social media and Internet sources to incite.
Along with the urging to enact new laws come pleas to vote for Democratic candidates in the next election. The idea being these liberal Democrats will be more inclined to enact new gun-control measures. Forcing purely partisan change is an approach that results in seesaw politics. As each party takes control they just undo the prior party’s purely partisan laws and regulations. The only real long-term approach to viable, functioning, legislative bodies rests with bipartisan solutions.
George Thomas is a resident of Lake Frederick.
