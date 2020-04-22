Last week the Commonwealth of Virginia lost a very remarkable man in Wendell Seldon.
Wendell was the former City Manager of the City of Winchester, and after that distinguished service here, he moved on to head up the Department of General Services for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Our great mutual friend, former Delegate Al Smith, recommended him to become the Director of General Services.
He served with distinction under two Governors — Gerry Baliles and Doug Wilder, and upon retirement from that position, he worked for me for 16 years as a legislative aide in my Senate office in Richmond.
During our 16 years together, I cast over 40,000 votes and served for many years as Chairman of Senate Education and Health Committee. Those committee meetings were long work sessions for the committee members, and Wendell was terrific at getting the agenda prepared. The Senate Education and Health Committee heard more bills than any other committee in the Senate, and without Wendell’s strong organizational abilities, those committee meetings would have never been able to have heard all that legislation.
Wendell was a very organized, loyal, hard worker who loved Virginia and especially loved Winchester.
In his accomplishment-filled life, Wendell deserves an A-plus in three professions: public service, military where he served as a Brigadier General in the Virginia Army National Guard and as director of officials for many high school and college athletic events.
One of his top sports officials was Paul Hillyard who said of Wendell, “He know that rule book perfectly and he set an example for us of fairness and efficiency”.
Wendell was hugely successful in all of his endeavors and he was also a great husband, dad, and grandfather. To Barbara, Greg, Lynn, Stephen, Beverly and the whole family — our sincere condolences.
I join a legion of admirers and friends who say to Wendell: God bless and thanks for a great life that touched so many of us.
Contributions in Wendell’s memory may be made to:
The Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester 22603
Virginia National Guard Foundation Inc., Building 316 Fort Pickett, Blackstone, Virginia 23824
Winchester Education Foundation, 117 E. Piccadilly St. Suite 100-C, Winchester 22601
