On Jan. 19, The Star published an Associated Press article on a rally at the Virginia Capitol that included both gun-control and gun-rights advocates. One of the speakers at the rally was GOP Del. John McGuire who said, “I keep hearing people say we need gun control, gun control. Well, criminals don’t care about the law.” While I agree with him, it in no way affects my belief in the need for more gun control. What Mr. McGuire doesn’t say is how much less dangerous criminals would be if they didn’t have semi-automatic weapons.
One common reason gun-rights advocates say they need guns on their person in public is to defend themselves against criminals. I wonder how many times a potential victim successfully defended him or herself with a semi-automatic from a criminal compared to the number of dead victims of criminals with a semi–automatic weapons. Gun-rights activists regularly refer to their Constitutional rights. The Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” Clearly the right to arms was in reference to the security needs of the United States of America near the time of the Revolutionary War. We are now in no immediate danger of a foreign power overthrowing our government.
Equally clearly, the authors of the Constitution did not foresee the Jan. 6 treasonable attempt to take over our nation’s Capitol. What happened that day could have been much worse if things had gotten further out of control and if the on-site and off-site semi-automatic weapons were used by those with their right to “bear Arms.” It seems to me the danger of being able to carry semi-automatic weapons in public is far outweighed by the risks. In fact, I don’t think semi–automatic weapons should be sold to non–military citizens. The almost daily mass killings in our nation would be drastically reduced both in frequency and in severity. Gun owners would still have access to non–semi-automatic pistols and rifles to be used for sport at rifle ranges and in hunting.
I think gun-control advocates for semi–automatic weapons are selfish. They think civilians need semi–automatic weapons even though they know many people are killed by them. They say we should exclusively focus on the criminals, while we all know that a criminal without a semi–automatic weapon is a much less dangerous person.
Jesus said the second most important commandment is to love your neighbor as yourself and defined “neighbor” as everyone. It seems to me that those who advocate for semi-automatic weapons are much more concerned about their personal pleasure than the lives of their neighbors.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.