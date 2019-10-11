Pelosi has accomplished more than ‘Grim Reaper’
LARRY ATKINSON
I read your editorial in today’s (Oct. 8) Winchester Star. You seem to imply that neither legislative body is capable of dealing with more than the impeachment controversy.
I would beg to differ from your conclusion that Nancy Pelosi and the House is seeming focused on their impeachment inquiry. While Ms. Pelosi and the House Democrats are getting more press time than necessary about the impeachment inquiry, the Congress.gov website shows that the House, while considering impeachment issues, is capable of debating and passing dozens of bills that have found their way to the Senate where they have stalled for weeks and, in some cases, for months.
Your editorial fails to mention Sen. Mitch McConnell has truly lived up to his self-made name of the Grim Reaper, as he does not seem to be able to bring to the Senate floor much House-passed legislation, apparently without first getting the president’s blessing. Many of the bills languishing in the Senate were sponsored by House Republicans.
As you point out, all congressional members of should be capable of dealing with current controversies. But apparently, Mr. McConnell can’t seem to handle more that one controversy without first weighing in with the president. Could it be that he is conflicted because of his wife’s job in government?
I fail to understand how could you have reached your conclusions without researching the volume and status of bills actually passed by either the House or the Senate.
Larry Atkinson is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Haven't you heard, Cap'n? Mitch's autobiography is called The Long Game. Mitch plays the Long Game...which means he takes a long, long time. I'm glad the Grim Reaper is weeding through the stuff the house sends...even if a few are sponsored by Republicans, no doubt the majority are democrat talking points. Who needs those? Only the special interests who paid for them or the target red meat democrat groups who clamor for it. Not me.
