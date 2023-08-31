First term U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) refusal to allow military confirmations is dangerous, destructive, irresponsible and is wreaking havoc on America’s national security, military readiness, strategic position, and military retention and recruitment — not to mention the added hardship and uncertainty inflicted on dedicated military members and their families. His self-righteous refusal to allow confirmations has resulted in more than 300 senior military leadership positions being occupied by “interim” leaders. This from a senator who claims to be pro defense — listen to what I say, not what I do!! The refusal of his Republican Senate colleagues, claiming to be the pro military party, to condemn his actions is equally galling.
Key military leadership positions occupied by “acting” heads include: Chairman of Joint Chiefs, Commander U.S. Cyber Command, Chief of Staff USAF, Chief of Staff U.S. Army, Commandant of United States Marine Corps, Chief of Naval Operations, Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Commander U.S. Space Command. At a time when Republican and Democratic leaders, including most Republican presidential candidates, express concerns that China is the major international threat, they twirl their thumbs as our military readiness in the Pacific suffers from interim leadership. These holds are a gift to China that keeps giving every day as China monitors the erosion of military leadership and readiness in their sphere of interest.
Tuberville has been quoted as saying that these holds are not compromising national security. This is ludicrous. Anyone who has worked in large organizations with layers of decision making are well aware that momentum halts when “interim leaders” are installed. These “interim leaders” are reluctant to make decisions, their subordinates are slow to embrace change, and paralysis emerges. How many professionals accept positions offered by an interim? Imagine “Coach” Tuberville running a football program with “interim” offensive coordinators, special teams’ coaches, trainers, etc.
Equally damning is the impact on military leadership and their families. These dedicated professionals chose to serve our nation and deserve our full support — they do not select their posts. The “game” played by Tuberville erodes confidence in these leaders’ professional prospects, causes uncertainty with planned relocations, disrupts their children's school enrollment, impacts spouse job searches, and more. In today’s positive economy, these military leaders have great opportunities in the private sector, so why tolerate being a pawn in a culture war.
Ironically, Tuberville apparently believes the men and women in uniform, who are entrusted with and trained for huge responsibilities in missile silos, nuclear submarines, fighter jets, covert operations, air defense monitoring, etc., where they make critical decisions, are incapable of making decisions regarding reproductive health.
Ironically, the vast majority of “holds’ most likely are not affected by the abortion debate. Remember, Sen. Tuberville, the U.S. military stationed these brave men and women in their posts — some of which are located in areas limiting access to reproductive health care. If you can’t support these dedicated Americans, the best you can do is get out of their way!
Please contact U.S. Reps. Ben Cline and Jennifer Wexton, and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and urge them to resolve this impasse.
Mark H. Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.