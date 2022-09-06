September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.
Suicide is a tough subject to write or talk about. There is still widespread stigma associated with it, and it quickly makes people uncomfortable. But talking about suicide gives individuals a chance to seek help and share their story.
September 21, 2021, changed my life forever. It was the day I lost my son, Robbie, to suicide.
This month out of every year we recognize the importance of mental health and prevention and awareness of suicide. We remember those we've lost as we unite in an effort to prevent losing any more people to this issue that for many is a struggle, not just in September, but every single day.
My hope is that no one else has to bare the grief that I do on a daily basis. Robbie mattered and continues to matter, and so do you. Let's talk about mental health and together we can #StopSuicide.
Now is a time to remind our loved ones that it is OK to not be OK. It is a time to ask the tough questions, listen without judgment, and help them get help. Being someone's support system when they are in that dark place could make all the difference. You don't have to do it alone, help them connect with family, friends, therapy and helplines.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. H.R.7116, the 988 Implementation Act, would provide federal funding and guidance to states for 988 crisis services across the nation.
An alternative to 911 for mental health crises, 988 connects callers to Lifeline centers. These centers de-escalate 98% of crisis calls without dispatching emergency services. Well-resourced crisis support systems can connect callers with local resources, including someone to talk to (call centers), someone to respond (mobile crisis teams), and somewhere to go (crisis stabilization centers). We must ensure that every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.
For more information, go to afsp.org/988.
Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide!
Charolette Eriksson is a resident of Stephens City.
