The Feb. 19 column, "The land of the free," by Erick Erickson is riddled with inaccurate information.
Canadians and anyone else entering Canada since the border re-opened could enter under two conditions. They either had to prove they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or go into quarantine. Truck drivers as an essential service were exempt from these requirements. Canadian truck drivers are about 90% vaccinated. The American truck drivers entering Canada only have a 60% vaccination rate. The change to entry rules was to bring truck drivers in line with the requirements for everyone else.
This became necessary in part due to the lack of masks and vaccinations in America. In Canada, it is rare to see anyone in a store unmasked. In large swathes of America, it is common to see a majority of the public with no masks. On a per-capita basis, Canada has managed to limit COVID far more effectively than America. This has been achieved by convincing most Canadians to behave safely and get vaccinated. Canada has national health care. This means taxpayers bear the burden of caring for sick Canadians infected because of lack of vaccination and unsafe behavior. In Canada, about 85% of the population has received two vaccinations compared to about 65% of Americans who have received two vaccinations.
The Canadian Emergency Act, passed in 1988 was introduced by the ruling Progressive Conservative Party and overwhelmingly passed Parliament. Use of the act has to be confirmed by a majority of Parliament within seven days of activation. A majority of Parliament, representing a majority of Canadian voters, confirmed the use of the act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deal with the truckers demonstration. The Liberal Party does not rule as a coalition as stated by Mr. Erickson. They rule as a minority government. If a vote of no confidence was called by the opposition and passed, Parliament would be dissolved and a new election called.
One of the reasons the Emergencies Act was invoked was because of involvement by American extremist groups, including the Proud Boys who are officially designated a terrorist organization under Canadian law.
The misinformation by the press and media has been astounding. Fox News reporter Sara Carter created a fictitious story claiming a Mountie trampled a woman to death during the demonstration. How many people saw her later retraction? Contrary to Mr. Erickson's claim, Canada does indeed have a Supreme Court and yes, it rules against the government as an independent body, just like the American Supreme Court does.
Canada is one of the most free and peaceful countries in the world. Canada is rated the 6th most free country in the world. America by contrast is 17th. When looking at safety, the difference is even starker. Canada is the 10th most peaceful country on the planet. The USA is all the way down at 121, and there are only 163 countries.
We are served by honest, factual reporting, not some of the fiction you seem to think worthy of printing.
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.