JACK E. BROWN
Two or three weeks ago while my wife and I were visiting family in Winchester, a letter appeared on the editorial page of your newspaper that piqued my interest. Thus, the reason for my letter to you.
The writer of that letter claimed that America was founded as a secular nation and that it should be secular today without religious influences or involvement in government. I disagree with his position, and here are some facts about America’s Judeo-Christian heritage:
1. During the Revolutionary War, General George Washington requested Christian ministers to go with the troops as chaplains. The birthday of the Army Chaplaincy was July 29, 1775, and military chaplains continue to serve in all branches of America’s armed forces. I am a retired U.S. Army chaplain.
2. The colleges founded in America prior to the Declaration of Independence were founded by Christian denominations with a major emphasis on ministerial training. Harvard’s first president, John Harvard, was a Christian minister. Princeton was founded by the Presbyterians, and Brown was founded by the Baptists. Columbia, Dartmouth, Yale, Rutgers, William and Mary were also founded by Christian denominations.
3. In God We Trust is our official national motto and is on all our currency and coins.
4. The majestic, patriotic songs of America acknowledge God in the lyrics. Our national anthem, “America the Beautiful,” “My Country ‘tis of Thee,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “God Bless America”...all acknowledge god.
5. Our Pledge of Allegiance includes the phrase “under God” as approved and inserted in 1954 (thanks to President Eisenhower).
So much more could be presented as to America’s Judeo-Christian heritage, but I wanted to set the record straight as to our American heritage. We were never meant to be a secular nation, and I thank you for the opportunity to offer my answer to the gentleman’s letter in which he presented his opinion on our American heritage.
Jack E. Brown is a resident of Dublin, Georgia.
