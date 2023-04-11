April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). As the word is spread this month regarding sexual violence and its impact on the entire community, we feel it is important that people in our community understand some of the dynamics that come into play when a person is sexually assaulted and what a community member can do if someone discloses sexual violence to them.
One of the statistics that is often touted during SAAM is that nearly 80% of sexual assaults go unreported. There are many reasons why this is the case.
Sexual assault is a crime where the perpetrator has the need to have complete power and control over the victim and does exactly that as the crime is perpetrated. This leaves the victim without agency. Their self-esteem crashes and isolation can impact this downturn even more.
The victim also undergoes the physiological response of fight, flight, or freeze, which impacts their ability to form a narrative or timeline of the events that occurred to them.
There may be missing segments of time or the events they remember may not have been encoded into their memory chronologically.
All of this and more adds up to them feeling as if they will not be believed if they report this crime. On top of that, the idea of being retraumatized as they go through the process of reporting to law enforcement, undergoing a physical forensic exam and the subsequent court hearings is often too much for them to bare alone.
At The Laurel Center, we know that given the prevalence of sexual assault, one out five women in the United States have experienced completed or attempted rape in their lifetime, our community members will have someone disclosure sexual violence to them.
We also know that the response a victim receives in that moment is detrimental to their recovery and healing journey. Given that, the most important thing to do if someone discloses sexual violence is to first and foremost believe them. Is so important to listen to them without judgement and to let them know you are there for them. Because a victim’s agency was taken away from them, we don’t want to further that behavior by telling them what they should or shouldn’t do but provide them with information so they can make their own choices and support the choice they make.
The Laurel Center Hotline is available 24/7 at 540-667-6466.
Heather Frost the sexual violence program coordinator at The Laurel Center.
