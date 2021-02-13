GERALD CROWELL
Winchester became a less safe place in which to live on Tuesday night for two reasons. First, the ban on prohibiting firearms from city government-owned properties. I’m sure that firearms have already been carried by law-abiding citizens in many of those locations; city parks, parking garages going to and from their cars, other city-owned properties. No one has been shot by them.
Now, what a perfect place for people who want to inflict injury and death with firearms; a place where they know law-abiding citizens will not have firearms to oppose them. The first people they will shoot will be the uniformed law enforcement there to defend us, who they know are carrying firearms. Thus eliminating the chance that they will be stopped from shooting the rest of us for the minutes it takes for more law enforcement to arrive. When seconds count, police are just minutes away. Restricting the rights of good people to defend themselves does not make bad people less dangerous.
Second, and more insidious, 137 people shared their thoughts with City Council on this issue, according to The Winchester Star. Eighteen of those addressed City Council in person Tuesday night. Seventeen spoke in opposition to the ban. One hundred-nineteen people expressed their opinions in the two weeks leading up to Tuesday night’s vote. Eighty opposed the ban. So, for the 137 people who expressed their opinion on this issue, 97 of them, almost 71%, were in opposition. City Council voted against this overwhelming majority of us. Therefore, in addition to making our city physically less safe by limiting the ability of citizens to defend themselves against people who will use firearms despite this ban, they have shown that they will not support the will of the vast majority of the citizens who elected them.
Shame on you City Council, shame on you. Perhaps this has also been the case with previous issues, but I hope not. This is very disappointing. I hope in the future you will be more sensitive to the will of the people who elected you instead of voting to carry out your own personal beliefs when the majority of city citizens oppose those beliefs.
Gerald Crowell is a resident of Winchester.
