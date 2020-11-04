It is very distressing to see a health institution trying to pull the wool over our eyes and make us try to believe that Anthem is the big, bad wolf in this situation of supposed ongoing contract negotiations.
Anthem/Blue Cross has always been known as the gold standard in health care insurance as long as I have been on this earth, which is a long time. The reason for this is the amount that they pay and is covered by them, meaning (not out of your pocket) has always been the best for the subscriber. Well now it seems Valley Health MEGA enterprises wants to change this scenario so it will be best for them and not the subscriber. They are trying to force us into sub-standard, mediocre insurance coverage that not only will cost us the same if not more than Anthem premiums but very high co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses before the coverage even begins.
Well isn't that just grand? Pay the same or more, get less coverage. I say don't stand for this and do your own research first. There is a 28-page list on anthem.com/valleyhealth that gives you the names of doctors practices and hospitals that will continue to serve Anthem clients. I was surprised to see so many practices in Winchester, Front Royal and other surrounding areas that are not part of the Valley Health stronghold.
It is very difficult to imagine that Valley Health is putting so many schools, county government, factories and private pay citizens through this nightmare, as if we needed any more to deal with besides COVID and the ramifications of all that. I guess they need a new building or tract of land, or something.
I implore all Anthem subscribers and institutions to take a look at the list of providers and make a decision on what's best for you and your family/employees. Do not be concerned with what you have heard from Valley Health that they are not getting enough money from Anthem. It seems they are the only institution out of the many world-class hospitals in our reach that are having that issue. Maybe we should take a look at what Valley Health is charging for normal care and procedures to see if just maybe that is what is out of line. We pay a lot of money for good coverage and good coverage is what we should have.
Josie Loch is a resident of Clarke County.
