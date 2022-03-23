Strange things have happened over the past year. A community once held together by a common good and civil debate is not easily recognized today. A default setting has become finger-pointing, bitterness, resentment, anger, mistrust and political theater. This too can change. That change can begin as we recognize the quality education we offer our young citizens. This too will change when we allow facts to determine beliefs.
The current Frederick County Public Schools budget is fiscally sound, supports sustainability and is consistent with the School Board’s goals and priorities. It demonstrates value to teachers and staff, supporting a 5% increase in salary. The proposed budget sustains operations with an additional 54 staff, which supports the increase in student population. It does not improve staff/student ratios, does not increase administrative staff or launch any new initiatives … an unfortunate but realistic fact. The request is $4.6 million in additional funds for operating costs, $2.1 million less than last year’s request. I hope for its approval.
How can anyone believe that it is in the county's best interest to cut $60 million from the proposed school budget; or frankly to cut any funds at this time? Any such cuts would result in an end to interscholastic sports, band and other extracurricular activities. Personnel salary and benefits account for 84% of the operating budget. Cutting $60 million would result in 800 teachers being forced to leave!
Why would anyone want to cripple and destroy a system that has sound leadership and competent teachers and staff?
Furthermore, all of Frederick County's public schools are accredited and boast a graduation rate of 93.6%, exceeding the state average. The Career and Technical Education curriculum has a variety of classes and is the envy of other districts in the state. A 2021 U.S. News and World Report Best Schools ranking places Frederick County high schools at the 86th percentile in math achievement and at the 82nd percentile in reading achievement. This indeed is a most impressive fact.
One final word on transparency. The School Board and the Board of Supervisors receive a detailed line item, 146-page proposed budget of expenses and income for review and approval. The BOS Finance Committee receives quarterly line item financial reports that document expenditures during the previous three months. The budget document has received award-winning recognition by an independent audit from the Association of School Business Officials International for the last nine years. The request from the supervisors to the School Board has been heard and answered more than adequately in the past and certainly to the fullest for fiscal year 2023.
John Lamanna is a resident of Frederick County.
