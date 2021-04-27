Local elections should be about honest differences of opinion, not distortions and politics like we see on the national stage. David Stegmaier is misrepresenting his opponent’s positions, and someone needs to set the record straight. Josh Ludwig, David’s opponent, is an honest man who deserves to be heard.
Dave posted that Josh “spoke out against the public safety radio system,” which is false. Josh only addressed the disparity in bids received and how the Board has to be careful to assure it acquires the best system and without delay.
Several ladies of the Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club have posted that David misrepresented what Josh said.
Dave posted that Josh doesn’t “Back the Blue.” That’s inexplicable, given that Josh’s father was a career police officer, and his sister was an officer too.
Dave implies that Josh doesn’t support first responders. That’s curious, since Josh has many immediate family members who are first responders. It’s also peculiar that Dave voted just last week against county funding for volunteer station property and casualty insurance. These are volunteers working to protect us, and Josh believes they deserve our support.
Dave Stegmaier, so far, has been a Supervisor “Yes Man” for increasing taxes and ignoring fiscal responsibility. Dave voted against a requirement to make county school budgets transparent to the taxpayers. When there is no transparency, the question has to be asked, why not? Other nearby areas publish line item budgets for all taxpayers to view, not Frederick County Public Schools!
Frederick County needs a Supervisor who will put in the work and ask the tough questions to ensure our tax money is spent wisely. We also deserve someone that is willing to explain his positions and join the debate fairly.
Josh Ludwig would be that Supervisor for the Shawnee District. The Republican Primary Election is May 15th, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millwood Station Event Center.
Pat Smith is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.