In “A letter from Aunt Stephanie” on July 3, Lisa Callanan raises important questions about socialism that held sway in Eastern Europe and the USSR in the second half of the 20th century. In 2019, America is grappling with difficult questions around the effects that occur when power and wealth are concentrated among a small number of people.
How can regular citizens thrive when they struggle to make ends meet and fear that their next illness could lead their family to a financial ruin? What is the government’s role in ensuring a robust infrastructure, including safe roads and strong public education?
Aunt Stephanie gets it right when she says that 20th-century Russians were subjects of a failing government and lacked basic freedoms that we all take for granted. I know. I was there. I was born in Moscow in 1969 and grew up on the other side of the Cold War. My family emigrated to the United States in 1990 and, after I attended UVA Law School, I settled in the Northern Shenandoah Valley where I’ve represented children as a child advocacy attorney.
The Soviet socialist system promised to provide fully for each of its citizens, but as we all know, people need to provide for themselves. The true evil of the Evil Empire was not in the name of the system but in the small number of incredibly cruel men who controlled all the resources and essentially imprisoned an entire nation.
My father took on the Russian bureaucracy and successfully appealed to the U.S. Immigration Service to bring us to America not because we lacked food but because we yearned for free press. We left our home and came to the United States because we didn’t want to be told what not to read, with whom not to talk, and what not to say.
I wasn’t harassed by the KGB when I was 15 because of socialism. I was threatened by the Soviet Secret Service because of tyranny.Now, nearly 25 years an American, I see our nation being pitted against contrived enemies (and each other) by a small group of powerful people who own an increasingly large amount of the nation’s wealth.
We’re being told the enemy is SOCIALISM, when none of the 20-plus Democratic presidential candidates are proposing anything remotely like what I witnessed in Russia. Socialism means government owning all of the means of production. If any of these candidates are offering to do away with private property, I have missed that message somehow.
Meanwhile, the press no longer gets briefed on the government’s work and the president works tirelessly to discredit the entire institution. The fact that Vladimir Putin, the former head of Soviet intelligence, has a hand in this sends a familiar shiver down my spine. Because I’ve seen this act before and I know how it ends.
I’m running for office because I’m committed to American values and American freedoms. I am championing campaign finance reform and better access to health care because I want to make every effort to reduce unfettered influence of wealth and power and enhance lives of everyday people.
Compassionate capitalism with our freedoms preserved is the name of my belief. I know what’s at stake, and it couldn’t have less to do with socialism.
