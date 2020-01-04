You start with the Board of Supervisors
FRANK TILTON
We of Frederick County can count ourselves fortunate, indeed, to have a sheriff who so clearly and correctly understands the nature of his oath and of his law-enforcement role. Sheriff Millholland knows we must use the law to change the law.
He recently clarified his position on the current gun control issue. “Police are sworn to uphold all laws, not just the ones they like,” he recently said. He added, “It’s not up to me to challenge any law, it is up to me to enforce the law.”
Then he reminded us, “Laws are challenged through the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.”
We citizens would be well-served if all of our public servants — from Richmond to D.C. — would have that clarity. Millholland, himself, may well support “gun rights” as do many citizens of numerous Virginia counties. But he knows he must separate the personal from the official.
So, what is the best and the most legal approach? We concerned citizens must use the law to change the law. And where does that begin?
With that question I approached Roderick B. Williams, county attorney of Frederick. And he, correctly, told me we must begin with the county Board of Supervisors, as “the Board would make the ultimate decision on whether and what litigation it might wish to pursue.”
So, that, fellow concerned citizens is where we — you and I — must begin. Sanctuary county is not the most effective, or legal, approach. That would put us in the same league with errant cities and states opposing immigration law.
Begin with our county Board of Supervisors. Seek legal remedy of errant gun-control laws being proposed or passed. Pursue lawsuits leading ultimately to the Supreme Court of Virginia. That is how we teach our Virginia General Assembly to obey the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.
So, Sheriff Millholland was correct. “Laws are challenged through the Court of Appeals.” That is the route to our state Supreme Court.
Citizens opposing errant gun-control legislation out of Richmond must waste no time initiating action. Start with our County Board of Supervisors.
Frank Tilton is a resident of Lake Frederick.
