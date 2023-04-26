“Assume that everyone you encounter is hostile to you. Take action, even though you do not know enough to be sure if it is the right action.” — The Free Dictionary's definition of "shoot first, ask questions later."
Just when this phrase entered into common parlance is not clear, but there's general consensus that it stems from the perceived lawlessness of the "Wild West." (Although historians now generally agree that the “lawlessness” of the American West has been greatly overstated, for commercial ends — crime and violence sell more books and movies than peace and tolerance.)
So, fast forward from the late 19th century to 2023 and we find “shoot first ...” an increasingly apt description of our operative mode of social interaction. To wit:
· Two adults and one child were shot in Gastonia, North Carolina, after a basketball rolled into a man's yard and he allegedly opened fire on them.
· In Kansas City, when teenager Ralph Yarl accidentally knocked at the wrong door, the homeowner — without exchanging words — fired through a glass door, wounding Yarl in the head and arm.
· Two Texas cheerleaders were shot, one of them critically, after one girl mistakenly got into the wrong car in a grocery store parking lot.
· In upstate New York, a 20-year-old woman with dreams of becoming a marine biologist was fatally shot by a homeowner when the car she was in turned into the wrong driveway.
In none of these cases was the victim armed. If he or she had been, would that have made things better? Or worse? In every case people began blazing away before making any effort to ascertain whether or not there was, in fact, a real threat.
In the Kansas City case, the white homeowner has testified to being “terrified” at finding a Black teenager at his door. In the North Carolina case, the alleged assailant is Black, the victims white. So racism would appear to play, at most, a secondary role. The determining factors would appear to be the prevailing climate of fear and suspicion of others stoked, far too often, by fear-mongering politicians and talking heads; by the glorification of violence (video games, media, MMA) vigilante action and guns (politicians and families proudly posing with all manner of firearms); and by the proliferation of “stand your ground” laws combined with ever more permissive gun laws. Given this background the logical thing to do, in the event of the slightest provocation, is to open fire before the other guy does.
Civilized society is based more on mutual respect and trust than on law. We simply cannot go forward when we’re primed to assume the worst of everyone. It is incumbent on all — especially those who tout their pro-life values — to encourage people to step back from confrontation, to look for a way out rather than a shootout.
We do not live in a lawless society, unless we choose to make it so.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
