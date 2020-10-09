OLIVIA HAWKS CATHER
I followed all of The Star’s coverage about a local survivor who had to continue seeing her perpetrator at John Handley High School. It happened to involve Danielle Bostick, a candidate for mayor. Reading about the case brought back memories of my own past trauma at Handley when I was a victim of bullying and harassment. It started at the bus stop in middle school but got much worse when we had a class together in high school. It was verbal abuse and he repeatedly threatened me with physical violence, even in front of the teacher. My parents tried talking to his parents, but the bullying went on for years. It got so bad that my mother and I met with the principal to resolve it. We assumed the boy would be removed from my class, but he remained in it for two years. Coincidentally, two adults who were involved in my situation contributed to the outcome of the case with Ms. Bostick’s daughter over a decade later. This suggests a pattern for at least 15 years at Winchester Public Schools: Students have not felt safe at school.
It took a lot of courage for Bostick to stand up to her employers, and internal strength to continue serving Winchester as a WPS teacher. Because of this case, bipartisan legislation passed unanimously in Virginia that now requires schools to inform teachers of protective orders so they can keep victims safe at school.
I’m speaking up now because The Star recently mentioned the case, and David Shore, who was David Smith’s campaign manager in 2016, used the case in his Open Forum to smear Ms. Bostick and worded it in a way that made WPS out to be the victim. That was totally inappropriate, and sexual violence should never be politicized or used in such a nasty way.
This campaign should be about the vision of the candidates.
Bostick is a fighter. Along with another mom, she was the force behind the elected School Board referendum which made the ballot. The election showed that two-thirds of Winchester residents were disappointed in the appointed School Board. The elected School Board will result in better representation and more citizen involvement.
Danielle Bostick has been on my front porch at least four times to talk about the School Board referendum and now the election for mayor. When she sees dysfunction, she works to solve it. Bostick wants a transparent local government, smarter spending (BEYOND OLD TOWN!) and to give a voice to EVERYONE in Winchester. She actually cares about the homeless in Winchester and is firefighter-endorsed, which is especially important in my Ward 3 neighborhood. She has already brought about positive change in the city and will continue to.
Danielle Bostick is a stand-up gal and my pick for mayor.
P.S. This is the 3rd time I’ve shared my thoughts on the current local election and I STILL haven’t said anything negative or nasty about any candidate. Be nice.
(10) comments
I agree with Ms. Cather. Danielle Bostick has tremendous energy, an optimist attitude and an ability to bring people together. I like that she goes door to door and listens to individuals. I really like that she lives in Winchester and advocates for individuals, the fire fighters and small business. She had my vote in the early voting.
Terrific letter, Olivia! I too have been very impressed with Miss Bostick’s courage, tenacity, smarts, and ability to affect positive changes. Brava to you, to her, and here’s hoping that the best candidate wins, regardless of party affiliation.
My name is Dave Shore and I'm the subject of this writer's letter. My initial letter dealt with only one subject; does Mrs. Bostick have the good judgment to hold a city council seat when she refused to accept the decisions of multiple levels of the Winchester Public Schools, the School Board and the Title Nine Civil Rights division of the U.S. Dept. of Education? While she is certainly within her rights to have done all that I, as a Winchester taxpayer, have a large problem with her having caused the school system to spend almost $60,000 in legal and investigator fees and in excess of 1,000 hours of staff and administrator time defending them. Anyone running for public office should be prepared to have their past actions available to voters for them to make a voting decision. This is simply what I did.
Why did the kid who assaulted her daughter get to go back to public school? Why?
For once...agree with conservative!👏🏼👍🏼
If WPS had just done what was right, which was ban the CONVICTED SEXUAL PREDATOR from the school system, NOT ONE PENNY OF YOUR PRECIOUS TAX DOLLARS OR TIME WOULD HAVE BEEN WASTED!!!![angry] Why was this criminal allowed on school property?
Dave, I don't think you're "the subject of this writer's letter." Did you read the whole thing or just the sentence with your name in it?
Obviously WPS prefers the rights of criminals over the rights of victims. Kids that have criminal records should not be in a regular public school setting, period. They lose their rights to that when they can't behave in a civilized manner.
Mr. Judge and Jury Conservative must have missed this article. You know.. the one that the Winchester Star wouldn't let people comment on, when they could comment on many other articles about this situation. Just goes to show you, even Mr. Conservative doesn't want to accept facts. Even thought he loves crushing other political parties when they do it too. Hey Conservative, you made your comments known on the articles where you believed the school district did something wrong. How about reading the article linked below and comment here on how the people who actually reviewed the actual case and all relevant facts (oh wait, you probably have all the facts to this case, right?) and said the school district did the right thing. You know everything about this case from reading the Winchester Star I take it? You probably would have accepted the OCR findings if it came in against the school district, right? C'mon, be honest. But it didn't find them at fault. They handled it exactly as they should have. So stop spouting your garbage.
https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/federal-report-winchester-public-schools-handled-student-situation-appropriately/article_63418e48-a8d3-59c7-90a3-4a07ce6a237d.html
WPS may have done the minimum according to the federal law. However, the VA state legislature changed a state law based on the facts of the case.
