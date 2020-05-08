People have a choice whether to go out...or not.
At this point, unless one has resigned to isolate in a cave permanently, any adult should understand the risk posed by the COVID-19 virus. We cannot depend on restaurants, businesses or even the hospitals to ensure our health and safety during a novel virus pandemic. Some restaurants and other businesses may be “perceived” to mitigate the risk better than others, but the sad truth, the honest truth, the scientific truth, is that nearly all of us will be exposed to the virus eventually. Sequestering at home for the past month-and-a-half has certainly helped to take somewhat of the burden off of the hospitals and medical personnel. Perhaps it has even averted a total collapse of our health care system during the acute phase of this pandemic, which of course is a good thing.
But the virus isn’t going to just go away.
There very likely will be resurgences in certain localities, especially the denser populated areas, no matter what we do. Any vaccine which may be developed is months, perhaps more than a year away. Moreover, if like vaccines for other viruses, it could be only partially or minimally effective. To underscore my earlier point, with all of the high tech equipment and highly trained, knowledgeable personnel at your local hospital and Emergency Department, with all of the precautions and protocols, and all the masks, gloves, gowns and other PPE that money can buy, where is the very last place on earth you would want to eat a meal right now? At a hospital.
There is some good news, however. Over time, we will develop a “protective layer” of community humoral immunity that will help to lower the incidence of infection. In addition, the anti-viral drug they’re evaluating now seems to have a definite beneficial effect on shortening the length of the illness. We’ll see. Also, after an honest and accurate accounting of the total infection rate, as well as the death rate that is truly attributable to the virus (and not some other co-morbidity), it may turn out that the actual mortality rate of COVID-19 may not be that much different than the flu.
Four months ago, who could have imagined that what we’re experiencing right now would be anything more than a made for TV ecodrama? But we will survive this tragedy, preferably without relinquishing our God-given freedoms. And my hope is out of this unprecedented, real-time, world-wide experiment, that the field of medicine will, like the Moon Race of the 1960s, take “one giant leap for mankind.” What a nice silver lining that would be!
As human beings we have choices, in both our individual responses and in our behavior toward one another during a crisis. In the future, history books will devote pages on how we did. But in the meantime, I think the medicine we need most right now is a healthy injection of humility followed by a booster shot of civility, if we choose.
