Consider the ‘real-world consequences’
LAWRENCE R. AMBROGI
I served as Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney between 1969 and 2007. As the county’s chief law enforcement officer during this period, I think it very important to alert the community to a proposal in last year’s General Assembly to amend the Virginia Constitution that was championed by, among others, Del. Wendy Gooditis.
HJ 598 was a proposal that provides that being a felon or mentally incompetent does not disqualify a person from being able to vote in elections. Thus, HR 598 would have eliminated the constitutional requirement that convicted felons and mentally incompetent individuals must have their rights restored by the governor in order to be able to vote.
The existing law as to felons requires that prior to petitioning the governor for restoration, the person must have served his or her sentence and must be off of probation. Under the present system, anyone who has served their sentence and has completed probation may petition for restoration of their rights and usually receives a notice restoring their rights within 60 days. Putting aside the merits of this arrangement, at least the present system requires that a felon has emerged from the criminal justice system, and therefore, has paid his or her debt to society prior to having their voting rights restored.
Ms. Gooditis’s patronage of HJ 598 reveals that she supports eliminating altogether the prohibition against felons and mentally incompetent from voting. This is shortsighted at best and will lead to real-world negative consequences in many communities in Virginia. Presumably under the change sought by Ms. Gooditis, felons who are serving active prison sentence would be eligible to vote. And a voter’s home address dictates which particular local and statewide candidates a voter may cast a ballot for.
So in communities that house Department of Corrections facilities, i.e., prisons, the “prison constituency” will be able to have a large impact on the matters on that particular locality’s ballots. Does that sound like something we should support? Should a convicted rapist from Arlington who is serving a life sentence in Wallens Ridge State Prison, a maximum security prison located in Wise County, be able to have a say in who the elected Sheriff or Commonwealth’s Attorney, or, for that matter, who is on the School Board for Wise County? It is hard to believe Ms. Gooditis in favor of this, but this reality is a logical consequence of the bill she sponsored.
Unfortunately, this has real-world consequences for Frederick County as well. The Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center is located in Frederick County. Although it is not classified as a prison, on any given day it houses hundreds of felons from various parts of the state. Under Ms. Gooditis’s bill, if a felon is housed there for at least six months — which is very common — that person, who could be awaiting trial or who may be ready to be transferred to a prison, would be eligible to vote in Frederick County’s local elections. I find it disturbing that such an inmate could have an impact on who serves on our School board, Board of Supervisors, or as our local Constitutional officers.
With all due respect to Ms. Gooditis, requiring felons to emerge from the criminal justice system, after serving sentences and completing probation before permitting them to vote, is a logical and salutary requirement. Any effort to change this is a bad idea.
Lawrence R. Ambrogi is a resident of Frederick County.
