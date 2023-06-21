What is a zero-based budget?
It's a budgeting technique in which all expenses must be justified for a new period or year starting from zero, versus starting with the previous budget and adjusting it as needed. Everything is on the table and this will eliminate brand new positions that the magicians like to create out of thin air. It will eliminate any duplication of positions and it will eliminate the pork of any one budget.
Winchester City Councilor Les Veach told me that the City Council did a zero-based budget back in 2010 or 2011 and the budget dropped 10%. Who can verify such information?
Wonder why Mary Blowe, the deputy city manager/chief financial officer is not requesting a zero-based budget already? Or is the City Manager Dan Hoffman instructing her not to? I would say the same for the Winchester Public Schools finance director. But is Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum driving/directing the budget process?
Wonder how many key administrators and/or high-ranking officials in our local government are not residents of the city? Should someone within the city produce a list of such so the public can be more informed on who is making all these decisions? Are they city residents or not?
I had an online conversation with a Frederick County resident who inquired about zero-based budgeting and asked if there is anything that would prevent the local governments from doing such. She asked if there are any laws that are out there. I replied that it should be against the law not to conduct a zero-based budget because everything is on the table. It takes the politics out of any budgeting process.
This overloaded budget for FY24 should never happen again, and it's all on the present City Council who voted for such, School Board members, the city manager and the superintendent.
If the city manager, City Council, the superintendent and School Board members want to be good stewards of the people's money, then why would they not want to use a zero-based budget starting for FY25 and run it on an annual basis? For those who would be against a zero-based budget, everyone should ask them: Why are you against a zero-based budget?
The FY24 budget has been voted on and passed. Is it not time to start preparing for FY25 by conducting a zero-based budget? I bring this up now because we don't want to get into the 11th hour ever again with an overloaded budget as was the case for FY24.
To close, is the citizenry going to get involved this year in communicating with your council representatives, School Board members and neighbors? Or will the majority continue to hide in the bushes while throwing rocks?
I hope folks did not quickly forget about the FY24 budget as there was one gentleman that made a public comment at the May 23 meeting before the vote allowed the tsunami of a budget to flood all of Winchester!
Last thing, the rain tax is coming!
Jeff Milburn is a resident of Winchester.
