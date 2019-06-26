Donald Trump’s total moral vacuity was clearly revealed in his statements in this past Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”
Pressed by host Chuck Todd, several days after a U.N. expert called for further investigation of Saudi officials’ involvement in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the President declined to say whether he would hold the country’s leaders responsible and asserted that it was in the United States’ best interest to “take their money.”
He then went on, “We’re going to protect Saudi Arabia. Look, Saudi Arabia is buying $400 billion worth of things for us.
That’s a very good thing.” Never mind that the Saudi government and its de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed ben-Salman (MBS), is credibly accused by a U.N. special investigator and by our CIA of ordering the grisly, extra-judicial murder and dismemberment of a U.S. resident. And note that, unlike his national security advisor and Secretary of State, the president didn’t base his position on geostrategic considerations — that Saudi Arabia is a useful ally in a dangerous and unstable part of the world. No, for the President it was all about the money.
So money trumps (excuse me) morality. The Saudis can murder critics with impunity, lock up and torture women, ruthlessly quash all dissent, as long as they keep buying our stuff — mostly arms to pursue their criminal intervention in the Yemeni civil war. (An intervention, by the way, that has been condemned by wide margins in both houses of Congress.) I don’t know how the president’s apologists rationalize all this, unless one subscribes to the prosperity gospel and the reasoning that the more moral you are the greater your wealth, and vice versa. The fact that we’re being well paid must mean that we’re doing the right thing. And, as he feels compelled to keep reminding us, the president is a VERY rich man.
This country used to stand for some overarching moral principles — the rule of law, freedom of expression, due process, sanctity of life. “What does it profit a person if he gains the whole world but loses his soul (or ‘true self’)?” This nation, under Trump, has lost its soul.
Who cares about the "sanctity of life?" A journalist? Kids in Yemen? Kids at the border? Who cares about them....we have lady parts to investigate and regulate, not living breathing human beings.
