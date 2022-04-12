A majority of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voiced support for slashing $22 million from Superintendent Dr. Sovine’s proposed 2023 operating funds, from $97.5 million to $75.5 million.
This reflects a disregard for the best interest of students and a lack of respect for the diligent efforts of Dr. Sovine and the thousands of teachers, administrators, and other FCPS staff. The consequences of such a reduction, as stated by Dr. Sovine and confirmed by Treasurer William Orndoff, would have "a devastating and long-lasting impact on our community’s children.”
Supervisors Josh Ludwig, Shawn Graber, Blain Dunn and Doug McCarthy supported the reduction, while Chairman Charles DeHaven and supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter and Bob Wells opposed the reduction. Graber, who has insisted that Dr. Sovine provide a categorical or line-item budget maintained the $22 million cut is not “deep enough.” Graber has called for a $60 million slash if Dr. Sovine does not provide the categorical budget he has demanded, but which is not required by the county's budget policy and has been strongly opposed by FCPS budget officials who have offered numerous instances in which categorical budgeting would impede efficient and effective operation of the school system.
Former School Board member John Lamanna in a 2019 Open Forum captures the essence of Graber’s ongoing contentious relationship with the School Board when Graber accused School Board members of having a total disregard and disrespect for the supervisors and taxpayers. Lamanna responded that "This is far from the truth. What is disrespectful is Mr. Graber’s disregard for the facts and failure to conduct solid research before penning his politically-motivated attack on the School Board."
It is no coincidence that Mr. Graber's errant behavior as a supervisor has been the subject of commentaries: “Is there an end to Graber’s unbridled audacity?" (Brian Nuri, March 12 letter to the editor); “Graber: chaos maker” (Lora Jarrell, March 15 letter to the editor). And in a Feb. 24 letter, D Ann Kenney proclaims, “Graber needs to be called out” … citing what she describes as Grabner’s disrespectful rant about those at the school board office and his calling Superintendent Dr. Sovine “The Spin Doctor.” More recently, Graber was involved in an incidence of unauthorized patrolling of a voting precinct. Compounding this comedy of errors or incompetence is that Josh Ludwing, who proposed the $22 million cut, has been a supervisor for a few months and has no previous school budgetary experience.
Dr. Sovine has a highly regarded tenure as superintendent for the past decade and recently received a four-year contract extension. Dr. Sovine was honored by the Virginia Department of education in 2018 as Superintendent of the Year, and in a February 2022 commentary, Dr. John Lamanna listed nine outstanding accomplishments of Dr. Sovine, including achieving full state accreditation for every school, a 95% on-time graduation rate, full-day kindergarten, and a new career technical skill center to name a few.
Please show up on Wednesday night to let FCPS know that you support Dr. Sovine.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
