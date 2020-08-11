ALAN J. FINK
The cancer that eats away at our nation is rooted in the education system and has been for decades.
Is it any wonder why we are now witnessing our younger generations rioting in the streets, looting businesses, defacing statues, desecrating monuments, and destroying our history? A nation cannot survive when its young citizens and future leaders have turned against it. Nor will the gun lobbies and the 2nd Amendment be able to save us when our youth, the very lifeblood of this nation, know nothing about what made their own birthplace the beacon of light for the rest of the world and have neither reason nor desire to defend it.
Instead, they see it only as a dark and unfair place where aristocrats flourished through the labors of slaves and the working class. They don’t understand, because they’ve never been taught, that the evil of slavery was not a singularly American institution, but in reality has been a blight throughout the world since the beginning of recorded history. That despite this evil, our nation’s founding signaled humanity’s vanquishing from tyrannical rule as well as the first substantial step in the history of nations toward freedom and opportunity for people of all races, religions and nationalities. All this accomplished with the blood, sweat and tears of our ancestors, and in very short course, only a few hundred years — a mere blink of an eye in historical perspective.
It is axiomatic that all people are flawed, and no nation is perfect. But what better attestation can there be to America’s inherent benevolence and greatness than to witness from its inception, and still to this day, people from all around the globe flocking to the United States by the millions? How could this be so if America were truly an evil place? Why would they leave their birthplaces in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America to start a new life in a country filled with hatred, racism and violence?
Why? Because the people who have immigrated here from faraway lands know more about the history and the lessons of racism, hunger, oppression and genocide than our children have been taught in our own schools or will ever know. They have experienced it firsthand. And they know what our own children do not....that only in America there exists an opportunity to achieve a level of freedom, independence and prosperity for their families which they could never have experienced nor ever hoped for anywhere else in the world.
Yet, our children seem to hate this country. And why shouldn’t they think this way when for years they have been nurtured by our universities in the “virtues” of Marx’s “The Communist Manifesto,” Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” and recently “The 1619 Project”?
One thing I am certain of. Until and unless the “dis-education” occurring in our public schools changes, and changes very quickly, our once wonderful nation, a beacon of light for the entire world, will continue to decay from within and eventually die from this cancer.
And I shudder to think what will rise up from the ashes to take its place.
(18) comments
@Spock here - "I find it interesting that some of you can't wait to get the kids back into these socialist communist marxist schools......" Oh really! Maybe because it's the only school available and they paid for those schools with tax dollars. A lot of parents have double duty concerning school. They hope their kids learn the basic courses but they have to re-educate them concerning BS courses like 1619 project!
Something tells me you are a real hoot n a holler at the parent-commie socialist teacher conferences.
Wait, 1619 is "BS"?
Shocking, I know, but there are plenty of us who don't drink Kool Aid just because we are told to... and, yeah, it's BS. Maybe that's why you like it so hard...
Just because you only dig pro-China/DNC news doesn't mean real knowledge doesn't exist...
https://www.acton.org/publications/transatlantic/2020/05/18/1619-projection-3-lies-pulitzer-should-not-reward
https://www.jpost.com/opinion/fake-history-how-1619-distorts-the-story-of-americas-founding-627910
But you never let facts get in the way of a good propaganda narrative, now do ya?
You haven't seen the older folks out there protesting? I find it interesting that some of you can't wait to get the kids back into these socialist communist marxist schools......
The grownups need their kids in school so that they can go back to work to support you welfare grifters and your children.
Corporations and their welfare payments should really concern you more, bern
Excellent forum, Mr. Fink. Any inability to understand the obvious, well-thought and rational points you make betrays the agenda of the denier: to tear down America as we know it.
Are you saying that America has no more room for improvement, Dr. Redmon?
Wait... What colleges and schools are mandating socialism to be indoctrinated? Can Dr. Fink show us some of these lesson plans or SOLs?
Why should he bother? If he does what you ask, you will only ignore it. It is a pattern with you liberals.
Because integrity and honesty are virtues no matter which side of the aisle you decide to sit on.
Not a single post of yours has contained integrity or honesty.
Lol! Mmmmkaaay... [rolleyes]
Not that you will read or comprehend but, unlike you, I like to provide proof of the beliefs I have and not make some unsourced reference to "stats" or "reports" -
https://tinyurl.com/ybhqqgwb
https://medium.com/age-of-awareness/how-liberals-ruined-education-and-why-republicans-cant-fix-it-8ffc965fb279
https://tinyurl.com/y3y37a2m
Still don't see where SOLs were cited...
Go back to sleep, little man. You are clearly up too late and are having trouble understanding what is going on around you...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.