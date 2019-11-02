Sibert talks fiscal responsibility
ALLEN SIBERT
One of the major platform issues on which I am running for Sheriff is sound fiscal management. In videos and articles, I have discussed the budget and the amount of money the current sheriff has spent increasing costs by more than $4.2 million in his first term.
To what end? What has a $4.2 million increase done for our community? Opium continues to flood our streets. Methamphetamine is now resurgent because drug dealers are being allowed to go unchecked in our community, but I’m certain we will see an election-year drug bust soon. Overdose victims are dealt with almost daily, and we still do not have School Resource Officers in every school. All this money and we are not addressing community needs in the least. The shocking fact is that $4.2 million would not touch what our current sheriff requested in his 2019-2020 budget.
Among his request was 23 deputies. This, after stating that calls for service are down. A new boat with trailer. The dive team is requested in other jurisdictions more than our own. Would it not be prudent to make the dive team multi-jurisdictional with joint funding to offset the cost to Frederick County taxpayers? Fifty new vehicles. Why not rid the taxpayer burden of a few of the 199 vehicles currently on the capital assets list prior to asking for so many? Also, does the sheriff require a new vehicle each year?
I will appropriately deploy the office’s resources. Our children’s safety will be paramount. Along with Virtual Briefing being added to the Deputies Mobile Data Terminals, we will add schematics of all schools. Deputies responding to any issue at a school will be able to look at the building plans on their computer and deploy personnel appropriately. Deputies will be issued NIMS (National Incident Management System) tags so that the commander will know where deputies are assigned and be able to coordinate more effectively.
The office will no longer engage in revenue-based policing. Whenever there is revenue-based policing, the focal point becomes the money and the residents, along with the community as a whole, are forgotten. Conducting cigarette investigations that only help other states is not a good use of taxpayer dollars.
My job as sheriff would be to look at the most affordable solutions that have least impact to you while assuring the best response to the residents’ issues. Fiscal responsibility is key and so is the need to put resources where the critical needs are. Addressing the opioid crisis and school safety should be the areas of focus for our budget, and they simply should have been since Mr. Millholland took office.
If elected I will prioritize expenses so we can help county officials achieve their goals while keeping the residents safe, providing a positive return on investment, and providing the best service to you, the public. Vote Sibert on Nov. 5, so that we can achieve these goals together.
May God bless and keep you.
Allen Sibert is the Republican candidate for sheriff in Frederick County.
