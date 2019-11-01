I can remember in my young days of having a quarter (25 cents) that I could take to town on Saturday night and spend. With my quarter I could go to a movie, buy a bag of popcorn. and a comic book. If I wanted to buy something special that would cost more than my quarter, I would not buy the popcorn or comic book and save that money until I had saved enough for my special item.
I’m now on the upper side of the “age chart,” but I still like to spend my quarter wisely and efficiently. I also like my taxed quarters to be spent conservatively and appropriated in areas of need, not wants. Frederick County has grown and it takes many, many quarters now to provide the services necessary for the residents.
One of the largest Frederick County departments with high expenses is the Sheriff’s Office. We all want to feel safe and know that we are well-protected at all times, but this comes with high dollar costs. But money is not the only solution in providing for our safety. We also need effective and competent leadership in the top management position of the Sheriff’s Office. Not only someone who possesses the qualifications and expertise, but also someone who sets aside their personal wants and puts the interest and well-being of the Frederick County residents first. This person needs to be one who gets positive results, not one who just paints a good picture. On Nov. 5 you will be able to select this person by voting for Allen Sibert for Sheriff of Frederick County.
The election of Allen Sibert will assure you that your taxed quarters (dollars) allocated to the Sheriff’s Office will be spent effectively and efficiently for the needs of the department. The funds will be used for personnel, training, equipment, and other programs necessary for the operation of the department, not for outrageous wants.
Allen Sibert will utilize and promote his officers solely on qualifications, not personal loyalty and friendships. He is a family man with a loving wife and two children. He worked on the Drug Task Force for several years and understands the damage drugs are doing to families and to others. He will utilize his officers and outside resources to the fullest in combating the drug problem that Frederick County now faces.
We need a true leader with the experience and leadership capabilities possessed by Allen Sibert. Keep the residents of Frederick County safe and free of drugs by voting for Allen Sibert, Sheriff of Frederick County on Nov. 5. While I was frugal with my Saturday night quarter, I can assure you that if elected, Allen Sibert will be just as frugal with your tax quarter. He will spend that tax quarter wisely in providing the necessary services for ensuring our safety.
