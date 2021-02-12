Democrat Paul Siker’s 368-word open forum criticizing Del. Dave LaRock gives readers a look at the deceptive manipulation he intends to employ as he seeks to win over voters by offering what he calls “thoughtful representation.” He is twisting Del. LaRock’s service.
Del. LaRock voted with Delegates Freitas and Cole, two of the most principled legislators in the General Assembly, against the first step in a state takeover, or at least beginning of state competition with, private food banks and other benevolent entities which do a spectacular job meeting the needs of people who are struggling in our communities.
When private, religious-based entities offer a helping hand, with it comes the offer of spiritual counseling to those who will listen. In contrast, government is far more likely to avoid ministering to the whole person and to give preference to entities which align with a Godless approach to meeting needs. Government also likes to pick and choose winners.
Ronald Reagan said, “The most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I'm from the government and I'm here to help’.” Siker is wrong in thinking that big government can do a better job at helping the needy than people in the community. Big government proves it can’t be trusted; it created the welfare state and the soon to be bankrupt so-called Social Security system. A more modern example of government intrusion is the Democrats' push to destroy women’s sports by forcing the inclusion of biological male participants.
Mr. Siker should know that critics are a dime a dozen. Mr. Siker ought to be telling us why he chooses the Democrat party that bears the brunt of the blame for keeping our schools closed out of loyalty to their donors, the teachers’ unions.
Mr. Siker, to my amazement, also criticizes Del. LaRock’s effort to respect medical freedom of people who are not comfortable with the experimental COVID shot, but stand to be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor if they chose to not comply if and when the shot is made mandatory.
Del. LaRock, this week, voted for an emergency bill to expedite availability of vaccines for those who want them, and he also is seeking protection for those who want to opt out. This is a perfect example of an elected official listening and working for all interests.
I thank Del. LaRock for his principled leadership and ask Mr. Siker to stop insulting the intelligence of the people he claims to care about.
Dale Carpenter is a resident of Front Royal.
(6) comments
I still believe this district's people are better than the likes of a larock. Vote larock out!
What a bizarre Forum-- in keeping with the irrational positions and policies defended by LaRock! Should one really be opposed to the state offering aid in this pandemic year, with the worst economic and employment prospects in decades? Is it truly a better policy to leave the desperate need for food, fuel, and sustenance in the hands of religious groups--with the concomitant indoctrination and "spiritual counseling" ranging from conventional Judeo-Christian denominations to radical cults such as Heaven's Gate, or spaceship riding Thetans from planet Xanu? Does the tunnel vision of 'big government' opponents extend to Medicare, Social Security, the FDA, CDC, FAA, municipal water and interstate highways, children's aid and protective services? And when does Dale Carpenter expect that Covid vaccination might become mandatory-- considering that Gov. Northam declared just 2 months ago that there absolutely would be no vaccine mandate?
LaRock's tenure has been marred by numerous extremist views, sexist bigotry and anti-gay rhetoric, and alleged participation in the capitol insurrection of Jan 6th with 'Stop the Steal' nonsense and rejection of the state election results. In contrast, Paul Siker is on record as "a fiscal conservative and social moderate who has profound respect for our democratic institutions and freedoms. I believe in principled, transparent, and character-based leadership."
It's time for our 33rd District to be represented by a rational, progressive, and truly patriotic Delegate--Paul Siker.
I support LaRock. Big government is bad.
Are you one of those "colored people" larock speaks of?
Delegate LaRock has been embarrassing Virginia for too long. After spreading Donald Trump's Big Lie about the election and participating in the bloody insurrection on Jan. 6th, Mr. LaRock had to be stripped of a committee assignment after referring to his critics as "members of the colored community." Mr. LaRock regularly votes against the interests of his own constituents. Mr. Siker would be an excellent replacement. He has the experience, temperament, and decency needed for the job.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.