MICHAEL REA
In the war of ideology between left and right the Republicans have a distinct advantage over Democrats. For example, although right-wingers are habitual practitioners of hypocrisy, especially in this the Trump era, they recognize hypocrisy only when practiced by the Left, always giving themselves a free pass.
More to the point, for purposes of this letter, is the right’s confounding habit of cutting and running, so to speak. If you regularly read the editorial page in The Star and The Star’s website, you will have noticed letters submitted to The Star and comments posted to The Star’s webpage from Republicans/right-wingers over the past several months, calling the coronavirus pandemic a hoax, and more particularly alleging that the daily tally of deaths from the virus is also a hoax. Usually, these statements were accompanied by allegations that anytime anyone died of anything those responsible for keeping a tally would simply attribute the death to the virus. Presumably, in their world anyone with an ingrown toenail who contracted and the virus and subsequently died while still suffering from the virus died not of the virus but from the ingrown toenail. In short, these folks simply refused to admit the virus was capable of inflicting serious damage upon humankind.
So that begs the question as to their motivation for promoting such nonsense? I will leave it to you to ponder that question, and rather concern myself with the issue of how these clowns have responded to the growing evidence that the coronavirus has indeed killed vast numbers of our fellow citizens.
In the December 23, 2020, edition of The Star appeared an article about the impact of the pandemic, stating that the virus had killed more than 328,000 Americans, an increase of approximately 15% over the previous year. That, it was said, marked the largest single-year increase since 1918. Yet, the right had argued that this past year had not been marked by any peculiar increase in deaths in the U.S. In their minds, deaths are deaths; they occur every year and they increase every year.
So, what has been the reaction of these foolish people on the right in the face of irrefutable evidence of the pandemic’s toll: Silence! They have cut and run! Why? Because, no doubt, they are already contemplating their next idiotic campaign of deception.
