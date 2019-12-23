Anti-intellectualism . . . at Holy Cross?
FRANK TILTON
How do college students mentally “wrestle with a wide range of ideas” when they prevent those ideas from being expressed? This is not a rhetorical question. It is spawned by remarks made by a dean of a prestigious American college.
That dean stated, “Education requires them (students) to wrestle with a wide range of ideas which sometimes means engaging speakers with controversial messages, and sometimes, it means making use of their own free speech to combat objectionable ideas.”
This dean — Michele Murray, dean of students at Holy Cross — failed at both logic and leadership with this one statement. Why?
How can students wrestle with a wide range of ideas if they refuse to hear those ideas? One can neither agree nor disagree with that which one has not heard.
Dean Murray says her students were “making use of their own free speech to combat objectionable ideas.” But the students had not heard the “objectionable ideas” when they, in a premeditated action BEFORE THE LECTURE, blocked many others who wanted to listen to the talk by filling up the venue’s seats. This, the Dean fails to notice, is not a response!
No, this was no “unruly student protest” during a talk at College of the Holy Cross. It was premeditated, planned, and executed with chants of “my oppression is not a delusion” and “your racism is not welcome.”
The target of this action was Conservative scholar Heather Mac Donald, an American political commentator, essayist, and attorney. She is a Thomas W. Smith Fellow of the Manhattan Institute.
But the students knew all this beforehand. So did Dean Murray.
And the college? College of the Holy Cross is a highly respected college of Jesuit Catholic tradition in Worcester, Mass.
Two of my neighbors are Holy Cross alumni. They are among the smartest people I know. And yet?
Wouldn’t we expect such deny-First-Amendment antics from Stanford or Cal-Berkeley? Anti-intellectualism seems to be contagious! Perhaps Dean Murray might wish a transfer.
Frank Tilton is a resident of Lake Frederick.
Now wouldn’t it be nice if there was a Fairness Doctrine? Well, the Conservatives immortal Reagan abolished it, paving the way for the negative hate media like Rush and partisan media like Fox news. Now, when the rule is applied to not having to listen to the hate groups on a college campus, cries of injustice are coming out of the alt-right. It’s karma.
lol. You live in a dream world. Rush is hate media? I imagine anyone you disagree with is "alt-right." You need to wean yourself off of MSNBC. That's some bad kool aid, man.
Shutting down "Free Speech" with bad behavior hearkens back to Naz* (word is blocked by Star) and Communist behavior. It is not democracy when a small group of nasty people shut down such presentations. It is the tyranny of the violent minority doing this. As for the calls for Racist, sexist etc. we know these have become meaningless because of the Left's misuse of those terms. It is the University's responsibility to teach intellectualism rather than how to accomplish mob rule though violence. We seem to be retrogressing back to tyranny rather than prizing liberty.
But, but the students HAD already heard the ideas of the speaker. This was not the first time the speaker had ever spoken out or written articles and books. THe speaker’s ideas and positions were already well know from previous speeches and writings. So the objection to hearing or having the speaker present on campus was not based on nothing but on the speakers probably well know past. So, objecting to racist, or sexist, etc. speakers is fine. One does not have to provide a platform for a speaker to espouse ideas or positions that are already well known and objectionable.
It is the right of any American to be able to attend the lecture of their choice and make up their own mind about the topic instead of being blocked from attending by the actions of a mob. The mob also has no right to change the definition of words like racism, etc, etc, etc, to suit their own motives. The phrase “a bunch of bullies” comes to my mind.
You must bring tears to Stalin’s eyes. Libbies just love to censor people.
