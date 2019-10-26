And the answer is a definite ‘No’
DIANE P. SINCLAIR
Today, I was asked a simple question by a fellow resident about whether School Board members should be appointed or elected. My answer, not without prior thought, was immediate and with great passion, so much so that I realized how very strongly I feel about this issue on the ballot on Nov. 5 in the City of Winchester. That’s when I knew I needed to write this message.
I say, “Vote NO! on this Nov. 5 referendum to elect School Board members.” Having served on the Winchester City School Board from 1993-2001, serving as both vice-chairman and chairman during that time, I know how much an opportunity it is to serve the community and continue the heritage reputation so well-earned throughout the state for the leadership in innovative learning and quality curriculum provided to the students in our community. It is a tremendous amount of work, but it engages people who are willing to give their time for a greater good. (Please note, appointed boards receive no monetary compensation for their time.)
When this issue first came up, I did a little checking around with former School Board members and they said they would never have campaigned for their board position, nor would I, but felt great reward knowing they were part of a process that made a difference. They felt the responsibility to do their best job for the students, their parents and teachers. They did not have to be elected to feel this responsibility.
Campaigns are costly and require funding and/or discretionary money. I fear the diversity of the board membership should not be dictated by who can afford the time to campaign door-to-door, yet alone, the cost of a campaign.
Individuals should not bring their own agendas to the board. The goal is to find the greater good for all! That, my friends, is so important!
Board members are transparent and accessible; they do not need to be elected. They need to be vetted and City Council is the elected body to do that. The majority of prospective members have demonstrated prior interest in the schools by their involvement. They are residents who want the best for the students, their parents, and the teachers who challenge the students every day.
This was important for me to share my thoughts with you. Thank you!
Diane P. Sinclair, a resident of Winchester, is a former WPS School Board member.
