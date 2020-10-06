SARAH VEACH
When casting ballots, it is vital voters know as much as possible about the candidates so as to make informed decisions. What better way to learn candidates than to hear from family members who have known them longest? Running for reelection in Winchester’s First Ward I am proud to say is Les Veach, my brother.
For 12 years, Les has been a city councilman. When we were children, Les frequently mediated disputes between his siblings. His siblings have always held and still do hold Les in high regard. As adults, I turn to Les to solve life’s crises. He advises me to make pro/con lists and then helps me determine my own best solutions. Our mother named Les executor of her estate because she knew he would accomplish it in a professional manner. She called him her “level-headed child.” These important attributes Les has brought to Winchester and its council.
Engineer by training, Les is analytical. Businessman by career, he is successful. Intelligent. A problem-solver. A family man. He participates, rather than spectates. These desired characteristics Les has brought to Winchester and its council.
An asset to Winchester, Les has served its citizens well, as he has in every sphere of his life’s journey. Facing opposition, he has stood for what he knows to be right and best for Winchester’s citizens. That, in part, is why firefighters have endorsed his reelection. What an honor! Having learned the value of sportsmanship as an athlete, Les doesn’t engage in partisan politics. What he cares about is doing what is best for ALL citizens. Les is a natural leader and teacher. These leadership characteristics Les has brought to Winchester and its council.
My brother’s volunteerism resume is lengthy, the majority of his efforts supporting youth. His entire life he has given kindness in humility. I was a single mother. Without being asked, Les took my daughter to a father/daughter dance she couldn’t have otherwise attended. That’s merely one of countless examples. These valued traits Les has brought to Winchester and its council.
What matters to Les, education, public safety, transparency, community involvement, housing options, etc., these things are not new. They are lifelong focal points for him. Of course, he is not stagnant either. As the world evolves, so does my brother. Therefore, he supports smart growth of Winchester. These crucial qualities Les has brought to Winchester and its council.
Obviously I adore my brother, but any of our family’s members would say the same things about him. Les is amazing. Not every family says that about its members. Don’t rely on my words. Research. I invite you to visit Les Veach’s website at citizensforlesveach.com or Facebook page at /VoteForLesVeach.
For 12 years as a councilman, my brother has fought for Winchester's citizens. Given a choice, I would choose him as a brother. Winchester's First Ward has a choice. Voting for Les Veach to continue service on Winchester's city council is the right choice.
