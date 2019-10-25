Above all, a check on Trump
Democrats expanded Medicaid providing access to medical care for 400,000 hard-working, low-income Virginians. Healthy workers are more productive, reducing absenteeism.
Rural hospitals benefited financially. Small communities can better deal with the opiate crisis. Jobs were created. Most Republicans in the General Assembly voted multiple times to deny this program.
Democrats support public education and universal pre-kindergarten. This will free low-income parents to work and lower their child-care bills. Pre-K is a public safety issue as it will lower future crime rates. Children not able to read by third grade are most likely to be dropouts and end up in prison. Economic growth and a strong economy are directly associated with adequately funded public schools.
Why vote for leaders who cannot accept reality and base their decisions on opinions contradicted by scientific fact? Being a driving force creating economic refugees the best way to encourage illegal immigration is to continue to deny and to refuse to mitigate the effects of climate change. Democrats recognize the economic cost and national security threat of climate change.
Democrats believe that a reduction in gun violence can be achieved by taking military weapons off our streets, red-flagging individuals with a history of domestic or other violence, and requiring criminal background checks on gun purchases. This is only common sense, and it will not prevent law-abiding citizens to peacefully enjoy gun ownership.
Democrats want to end partisan gerrymandering. In 2010 the Republican General Assembly divided Clarke County in two and Frederick County into three parts to make it easy for them to win elections. They tore communities apart in order to rig the system in their favor. The courts eventually ruled their partisan maps unconstitutional.
Democrats believe that voters should choose their politicians instead of politicians choosing their voters.
We have just witnessed an impulsive president afford Turkey the opportunity to invade Northern Syria. The result: our Kurdish allies slaughtered; ISIS captives escaping and enabled to regroup; 150,000 and counting new refugees; and the expansion of Russian influence in the Middle East benefiting Iran.
Apparently his campaign slogan should have been “Making Russia Great Again.”
Many good, decent Republicans (he not being their first choice) were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and vote for him. Many of these good citizens look on in dismay. But Republicans in the General Assembly are most noteworthy for their silence. If you want the federal system to work and Virginia to be a check on an erratic and unfit President you need to vote for Democrats.
Warren D. Golightly is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.