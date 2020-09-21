CHRIS FORDNEY
Hopefully the new era at Historic Long Branch in Clarke County will involve more attention to the slave history of the farm, which was one of several wheat plantations in the area. There are new details to include.
A quarter century ago, I wrote a small book about Long Branch and tried to include as much as I could find about the slave families and even had some ideas about an archeological dig among the remains of plantation outbuildings close to the house. I was disappointed when a flower garden was planted there instead.
Looking back over my book, I can see I had a somewhat rose-colored view myself, beginning with the question of who actually built the house. I wrote that Robert Carter Burwell built it out of “bricks fired on the property,” a common phrase in histories of old houses in our area.
But who actually did the back-breaking labor of hauling the sand and clay, tending the hot kiln, and carrying the bricks up to the house and even laying them? Probably some of the 26 slaves that Burwell owned. I have to admit that I never really gave much thought to those details.
Long Branch had an average of about 25 slaves when it was owned by the Burwell-Nelson family from 1805 until the end of the Civil War. The most detailed account of life on the plantation comes from letters written in 1857 by Adelaide Nelson, wife of Hugh Nelson, a Confederate officer who died of disease in the war.
There’s nothing in these letters to contradict the stilted teaching about slavery in Virginia schools for years — that slaves were largely content and affectionate toward their owners — as “uncles” Charles and Edward worked in the gardens and “servants” Maria and Lucy performed domestic duties in the house. The field hands are hardly mentioned.
Years after my book was published, I discovered another collection of Adelaide’s letters that painted a different picture. Those letters describe a rift between Adelaide and her mother over the selling of a female slave in 1838 that prompted her mother to move to Boston to live with another daughter who was harshly critical of the sale.
Adelaide wrote that the slave, named Hannah, the mother of three children, was sold because she had been “a great deal of trouble.” Hannah had cut off several of her fingers so that she “would not have to work” and was carrying a knife, threatening to kill herself.
Adelaide repeatedly implored her mother to return to Virginia and she eventually did so.
In the history of the great tragedy of slavery, the self-mutilation and selling of Hannah are but a footnote. But she reveals some of the horrors that slavery inflicted on Black families and the conflicts it engendered in White families.
And that’s an important part of the history of Long Branch.
Chris Fordney is a resident of Frederick County.
