JAMES “PETE” LOWE
It is hard to believe Winchester is selling out to a developer from out of town to build 74 houses at the top of Jefferson Street — a street with two schools that is used daily by many area residents to reach Valley Avenue — and destroy a beautiful landscape of trees and wildlife.
We have lived on the street since 1985 and in the neighborhood since 1976. We have seen more and more traffic as well as increased speed over the years. On a recent evening, a speeding driver destroyed two parked cars.
I hope our council will slow down and postpone this vote until more research is completed. A traffic study was presented by the developer but leaves many questions unanswered.
It can’t be about the money and shouldn’t be, of course. Is what the city will gain a year in taxes after expenses really enough to change the quality of life? Could the seller really need the amount of money the developer is paying? Does the developer really need to come into the neighborhood and change the landscape?
Also, to term this development as “affordable housing” is questionable. The price of $500,000 seems far more than what is affordable for many residents.
In addition, there are fewer and fewer green spaces left in this city and this would reduce that amount. We are locked in as far as land mass and need to make the very best use of what we have. Why do some city leaders think they have to fill up every green space?
Please slow down this process and give everyone involved more time.
James “Pete” Lowe is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.