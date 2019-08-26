“What’cha know about CBD?”
“I know it is legally sold in Virginia and many people use it to control pain.”
“How do you know how much to take?” asked Phineas. “Is it better to smear CBD on my knee or take the liquid?
“That is a difficult question to answer for people with different needs,” I replied. “You could do both.”.
“I heard I could get addicted and move onto heroin.”
“I have not seen anything written about that. Even the information about smoking marijuana as a gateway drug to heroin is not supported by evidence.”
“But some people smoke and shoot up.”
“I agree that some people use many medications and illicit drugs together. Our brains have receptors for THC, which is the part of cannabis that provides the calming feeling and makes people feel high. We also have receptors for opioids.”
“Why would our brains have these receptors?”
“Humans have been using marijuana and opioids for thousands of years. I guess we grew up together. The opioid receptors are involved in self-control of pain. Our bodies make chemicals called endorphins that turn on the opioid receptors and reduce pain.”
“What about THC? Do we make it ourselves?”
“No. Cannabis contains many chemicals. One is THC, another is CBD, which is thought to reduce the nausea and other bad feeling from THC. Now a days THC from cannabis is much more potent than years ago. A person using then abruptly stopping cannabis will not go through the type of withdrawal that occurs when someone abruptly stops using opioids such as heroin. You may feel irritability and an urge to use more marijuana, but you will not develop the nausea, belly cramps, or sudden return of pain that occurs after stopping opioids cold turkey.”
“So, I’m not going to get high or get hooked if I use just purified CBD. But that’s different from what is baked into cookies or made into candy and sold in Colorado.”
“Correct. Those cannabis products typically contain both THC and CBD.”
“How’d ya know how much to eat or smear on your skin?”
“Typically, 10 milligrams up to 50 milligrams two or three times a day. It is a problem when children eat the brownies or candies containing cannabis. There have been cases of children overdosed with marijuana products.”
“I wouldn’t give marijuana candy to my kid any more than I would give ‘em whiskey. It’s crazy.”
“Unfortunately, cannabis products are marketed in other states with taste and packaging that appeal to children.”
“But back to using CBD oil or gummies in Winchester. Will it mix with the medicines my doctor gives me?”
“Only some of the interactions between CBD and prescription medications are known. Your physician may be able to provide information,” I admitted.
“I guess the amount of CBD I use makes a difference.”
“CBD oil on your skin is different than ingesting CBD under your tongue or eating gummies. Autumn Harvest may be a good place to start asking questions.”
(1) comment
Ah, the good doctor has gone commercial, plugging for local businesses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.