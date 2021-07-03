DOUG STROSNIDER
“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
During the sweltering summer heat, our country commemorates July 4th with its fireworks displays and a cornucopia of family activities. As we are appreciative and galvanized regarding our independence, it is imperative we ruminate, reflect, and give credence to the many brave and benevolent souls who fought, died and contributed in sustaining our peace and freedom.
On this monumental day and throughout the year, let us pray for and bestow honor, love and respect to those who epitomize and symbolize what Independence Day really means… civil rights leaders; medical services; farmers and food processors; chaplains and ministerial personnel; industrial (including automotive, clothing, and medical supplies) sector; war correspondence; and the courageous soldiers and officers.
To preserve our freedom in our great country there has been a demise of nearly 1.3 million, and countless others have been maimed and disabled. Many of all races, colors creeds, religions have perished including 625,000 in the Civil War, 406,400 in WW II, 116,500 in WWI, 58,000 in Vietnam and inordinate fatalities in a myriad of other wars.
With the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (December 7,1941), the USS West Virginia was bombarded and a cook/boxer named Doris (Dorie) Miller manned a deserted machine gun and helped decimate up to six enemy fighter planes. With incessant accolades Dorie was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross and have a ship named after him.
Permeating the airways, “Tuskegee Airmen” were the first “African American military aviators” who successfully completed their flight training and enter the Army Air Corps, a precursor of the US Air Force.
Trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama, they flew more than 15,000 individual flights to Europe and North Africa during World War II. Their impressive performance earned them more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses and helped encourage the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces. During their remarkable accomplishments these American heroes were still subject to Jim Crow laws.
Under tremendous duress during the Civil War, the pragmatic, cerebral and unwavering President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, hence African American’s many years of exploitation and captivity had ended. At long last the president hailed, “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.”
The unprecedented and renowned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was a staunch, God-driven civil rights activist who advocated for equal rights and acceptance and love for all races. He was instrumental (March on Washington in August 1963) in presenting a bill to congress to make discrimination illegal based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Thus the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed.
In King’s prudent and spiritual perspective everyone came from a different race and culture, but we are living together as one nation now. We all may look different but we are still the same. We should not discriminate on the color of skin or beliefs. A vast majority of our forefathers came here to escape oppression!
Through our actions and deeds we should honor and respect our fallen heroes and defend and preserve the principles they epitomized...our freedom!
“Come on, people now smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now.” — Youngbloods
