HOLLY REDDING
I have known David Smith since 2015 when I first moved to Winchester to open my small business in Old Town. Since then, I have found David to be incredibly responsive and only a phone call or email away.
For my first bit of time in the city, I knew David was an established business owner in the community who employed several members of our city, and who was willing to teach you what he had learned in his 12 years of running a successful business.
I learned later, when he was running as mayor, of all his other experience that sets him apart as an obvious leader. He has served on several influential boards for the City of Winchester, overseeing the necessary rebuilding of our beautiful Old Town Walking Mall, championing the success of small businesses, navigating the 2008 recession, and volunteering to serve and mentor any chance he could get.
As our mayor, he has continued in that same selfless vein. We need a mayor who can help our city bounce back after the detrimental effects of COVID, who can work together with all members of council, who has the integrity to not change their political lean to get what they want (unlike David’s opponent), and on whom we can depend. 2020 is not the year to take a chance on a mayor who has no political experience, who changes political party affiliation at the whim of a hat, who seems to have only one single issue on their platform, and whom, frankly, will not meet the city’s needs.
David Smith has the experience, the drive, the knowledge, and the compassion to lead the City of Winchester. Please join me in supporting David Smith for mayor of the City of Winchester.
(1) comment
Perhaps you would care to look at the Run for Mayor Platform of Ms. Bostick. You will find she is a true professional and cares about the whole city. Not just the Loudoun Street Mall. https://www.bostickformayor.com/endorsements-platform?fbclid=IwAR0mhpiF2Gc3mMmifL-0aetnpTOzN9n2D9793rINZBR8BWYdHHX5TxCSx5E
