Hello, my name is Jimmy Smith, and I am running to represent the Back Creek District on the Frederick County School Board. I’m running because I will not give up the dream of helping our community.
I have no personal agenda — just doing what’s right for Frederick County and our future which is our students! I’m a 1991 graduate of James Wood High School. Over my 47 years of living here in Frederick County, I have raised four kids through our school system and now have a stepson currently in James Wood High.
I grew up in the Stephens City area, where my mom and dad (Glen and Dru Smith) owned and operated Glen’s Gulf for more than two decades, before going to work for the FAA and FEMA. I carry with me the hard work, principles, and values that they instilled in me. Those values and principles have led me to having a successful life and career.
I know what it takes to be successful and get the job done. Planning, budgeting, and managing are skills that I will bring to the table. To operate a business or organization requires a commitment of being proactive instead of reactive. I am dedicated to rolling up my sleeves to work on the challenges our students, teachers, and schools face.
Being an engaged citizen, by attending every School Board and Board of Supervisors meeting I have gained invaluable knowledge. I actively listen to others, provide input, and offer solutions for the issues facing our community. I believe doing so is a must for anyone desiring to serve on our School Board.
I have taken the time to visit every school in which Back Creek students attend, to gain knowledge of the challenges those schools face. I have met with our school administration, our teachers, and many parents to learn their concerns, and together with the knowledge and facts I have learned about our community schools, I have developed my priorities.
When I am elected, I will address 1) teacher retention, 2) school security, 3) address current & future enrollment, 4) protect capital investments, 5) improve transparency and communication, and 6) improve working relations with the Board of Supervisors.
I am proud to have earned the endorsements of the Frederick County Education Association, School Board Member Jay Foreman, Supervisor Bob Wells, and many of you. I hope to earn your vote on Nov. 5 and keep moving our outstanding school system forward!
