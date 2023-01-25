Have we not heard this before? I felt the need to write this being one of the 56,000 local residents with Anthem Blue Cross. Is Valley Health really going to let the contract expire? I don’t think so — they will not risk losing 56,000 customers! I don’t know their exact number of patients, but I bet 56,000 is a huge majority.
Mr. Nantz says labor has gone up 30%. That’s with every business nationwide, and I believe health care is a very big business. He says they don’t have the extra money for difficult times, I would ask what Valley Health’s profit was for 2021? Wait, it is a not for profit. I think that means they don’t pay taxes. I would also ask what his salary is, including bonuses? Not to pick on him. How about the top 10 salaries on the Valley Health payroll? They have outsourced different departments and shortened the times a doctor is to spend with a patent. Is this to increased revenue due to lost insurance money? Or increased bonuses for top few?
Valley Health is also closing fitness centers due to financial challenges? You have the highest membership rates of any gym in the area! Where is that money going?
Is Anthem the only insurance company with record profits? No, Google United Health Care profits for 2021 and see what you get. I did. It looked like their profit for 2021 was $17.3 billion. As a federal employee, they are just one of my other choices during open season.
Anthem has been very good for me, so I will stay with them and would encourage anyone else who has Anthem and has good service with them to keep it. Don’t change because Valley Health is using us as leverage against Anthem. Think about it — Valley Health is not going to, nor could they stand to lose 56,000 customers! It would cost a lot more customers than fitness centers closing!
Not to mention the multimillion-dollar salaries and bonuses of those top few. But maybe that wouldn’t be so bad, sometimes change is good, we (patients) might get better quality and service.
Don’t let them scare you into changing. They are just blowing smoke, again!
