As these wintry snow predictions approach, we older folks view the forecasted number of inches with a great deal of trepidation. Many of us worry about the possibility of physical issues while clearing our sidewalks to satisfy our legal mandates as the number of inches increase with each new forecast.
Eventually we peered out the window at the accumulation of snow and mentally prepared ourselves to bundle up in anticipation of attacking the accumulation at hand, when in the distance we heard a loud motor sound and saw a plume of arcing snow of a Snow Angel coming around the corner of our block. This Snow Angel is nothing like the ones we made in our youth as we frolicked in the snow flopping back and waving our arms and legs to create an angel image in the new fallen snow. This Snow Angel looked more like a bundled up abominable snowman moving behind a machine throwing snow in a high arc leaving a wide, clear path behind. This not only continued around the corner and down our sidewalk but also took a detour to clear the snow from our driveway and path leading up to the front door.
Peering out from our front door we saw the snowman behind the snow blower turned out to be a neighbor, Dave Plummer, who lives around the corner. When offered some recompense for what was such a valuable service to us, he refused claiming he was just doing a good deed for a neighbor as we all should do. When asked if it was he who cleared our snow during the last snowfall, he said that had been done by another neighbor, George Shoemaker, who lives up the street from us who also shared the will to help neighbors in need.
Both Dave and George are the kind of neighbors and nameless heroes who step out to assist others when they see a need without answering a call to act. Both of you gentlemen probably have no idea how much it means to my wife and myself to have been the receiver of your kindness but it’s a major kindness that was a major problem for us. Berryville is the better for having Snow Angels like you.
John Mallery is a resident of Berryvillle.
