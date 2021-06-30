Most of the recent commentary about a plan for a new public park in Snowden Bridge has followed the same theme: this park is “nonessential” and the developer or residents should pay for it rather than burdening all county taxpayers.
This is puzzling because there should be plenty of money to cover the cost of the park – and a whole lot more – based on the developers’ pitch to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in 2003 for 2,500 houses (then called Stephenson Village before it was renamed for an obscure Confederate lieutenant colonel):
“The village is projected to generate excess revenue of over $54 million over the 23-year buildout period and to generate $5.5 million a year of net positive revenue to the county each year thereafter.”
To verify the appearance of all those surplus millions would require a deep dive into the county’s financial records, but the failure of a predicted commercial component to materialize – “shopping, offices, lawyers, dentists and doctors” – has undoubtedly put a big dent into those estimates.
However, when it comes to proffer payments, the money included in the sale price of new homes to help offset their burden on public services, Snowden Bridge contributes far more than most new projects and its developers haven’t tried any of the usual tricks to “revise” their proffers or otherwise squirm out of paying them.
Snowden Bridge drops about half a million dollars a year into county coffers on top of its real estate tax payments, with total pledges of $1.25 million for fire and rescue, $6.5 million for schools and $1.5 million for park facilities. The developers also gave the county 50 acres for a public park and the land where Jordan Springs Elementary School was built, as well as putting in a pool and indoor athletic facilities.
Regarding the park, Snowden Bridge homebuyers have so far contributed $811,000 in park proffer funds – a full third of all parks and recreation proffer receipts that fund new facilities – that would go a long way to convert that donated land into the soccer fields that the developers suggested could go there. That money has been spent elsewhere, mostly in distant Sherando Park but also for park improvements in areas that don’t even pay proffers.
Now the county parks and recreation commission has come up with a typically overbuilt plan for a $3.4 million athletic complex for that land without any source of funding. Its refusal to scale down this project and avoid cutting down several acres of woods has so infuriated residents that one of them has offered to buy the woods back from the county and is even running for the board of supervisors.
The current supervisor, Judy McCann-Slaughter, needs to step in and make this plan acceptable to nearby residents. Because if any place in the county has tried to do it right, it’s Snowden Bridge.
Chris Fordney is a resident of Frederick County.
